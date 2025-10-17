Appeals Court Freezes Trump's National Guard Deployment in This City

The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling blocking the Trump administration from deploying National Guard troops in Illinois as the appeals process proceeds.

The court concluded that the administration had not demonstrated an entitlement to deploy the troops under federal law. However, the court did allow the White House to maintain control of the National Guard troops without deploying them. The judges did not see enough proof that the law allows the federal government to deploy troops to Chicago and other cities at this stage.

The ruling further argued that the court is empowered to review President Donald Trump’s decision to use the National Guard because the law details specific conditions that must be met to make such a move. It is the court’s job to interpret the details of the law, according to the appeals court. They further stated that anti-ICE protests and scattered illegal actions do not amount to a “rebellion” and that simply opposing the actions of federal immigration authorities is not the same as rebelling against the government.

Appeals court maintains Illinois/Chicago National Guard pause. Partial loss for President Trump--first precedent to strongly discount his Commander-in-Chief authority. Odd panel includes two senior (liberal) judges. No dissent. pic.twitter.com/5hkegKzyYj — Eric W. (@EWess92) October 16, 2025

The court also rebutted the Trump administration’s contention that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was “unable” to perform its function by pointing out that the agency was still operating in Chicago and other areas of the state. It noted that police were able to contain the disruptions and that ICE was publicly touting its successes in rounding up illegal immigrants. Sending in the National Guard would violate state authority, according to the court.

The battle over this issue isn’t over. The ruling only pauses Trump’s National Guard deployment as the matter is being litigated in court.

Illinois officials like Gov. JB Pritzker have repeatedly castigated the Trump administration for trying to use the military in Chicago. During an interview with Politico, he characterized the move as a political power play, not a genuine effort to protect public safety. He further speculated that the president might use the National Guard to influence the results of future elections. “I think it’s not very far away from him offering and providing the military to protect the polling places across America, but particularly in blue states and blue cities, with the idea that they could confiscate the ballot boxes if they think there is fraud in the election,” he told Politico.

Pritzker countered Trump’s criticism of Chicago’s handling of crime by noting that violent crime has dropped significantly. “Maybe — most importantly — what the president doesn’t understand is that civilian law enforcement is how you fight crime.”

President Trump has deployed National Guard troops in other cities such as Washington, DC, Memphis, and Los Angeles. He has floated the idea of doing the same in New Orleans and San Francisco.

