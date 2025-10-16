Kamala 2028!!!
'Genius': How Hegseth Got Every Major News Organization to Voluntarily Leave the Pentagon
Abigail Spanberger Isn't Going to Like This Video Montage Going Viral on Social Media

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | October 16, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File

Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger has been having a tough time on the campaign lately.

After her telling refusal to condemn state attorney general candidate Jay Jones’ calls for violence against Republicans in a private text message exchange, video footage in which she avidly promoted the Russiagate hoax has been circulating on social media.

The video is a montage of media appearances Spanberger made in which she tried to convince the nation that Russia was influencing the outcome of the 2016 election.

“There were systematic and sweeping efforts to influence the U.S. electorate, including hacking, spear-phishing, and other cyberattacks,” she said in one clip.

In another segment, she claimed that “our elections were tampered with by outside forces; a long-time foreign adversary government meddled.”

Spanberger also claimed Russia “took aggressive tactics to influence voters and to steal documents—successfully—from a major political candidate from our party, and they attempted to hack systems that manage our voting infrastructure.”

The Russiagate narrative has been one of the Democrats’ favorite talking points over the past decade. Many Democrats, including then-Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) lied to the American public, claiming Trump’s campaign collaborated with the Kremlin to sway the outcome of the 2016 election.

Yet, as always, the truth is a far cry from what Democrats are claiming.

The Senate Intelligence Committee’s initial report explained that it had not found evidence that Russia manipulated vote tallies or voter registration information. Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson admitted that he knew of no evidence proving votes were changed or suppressed through cyberattacks. 

Russia’s actual efforts relied on a pathetic social media influence campaign in which operatives posed as Americans to create and amplify divisive content while running ads. They targeted Black communities in an effort to suppress turnout while inflaming tensions.

It sounds pretty fancy until you realize that the totality of their efforts amounted to meme warfare to sow division and to get Americans to distrust the electoral process.

Democrats have tried to use this to discredit Trump’s 2016 victory, claiming that he would not have won without Russia’s help. Yet, several government reports showed that there is no evidence that these operations changed a single vote.

Even further, former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report revealed no evidence that Trump or his allies worked with the Kremlin to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

Yet, folks like Spanberger still cling bitterly to this narrative — even though it has been repeatedly debunked. One has to wonder — why should Virginia’s voters trust a candidate that clearly has no problem lying when it suits her party?

