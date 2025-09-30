This Blue City Has Been Using a Dirty Trick to Violate the Second Amendment – Now It Is Facing a Lawsuit

The Justice Department is taking action against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) over its efforts to make it harder for residents to carry firearms.

The DOJ filed a lawsuit against the LASD on Tuesday, alleging that it is unconstitutionally violating residents’ Second Amendment rights by deliberately obstructing access to concealed carry permits. The complaint states that between January 2024 and March 2025, LASD received 3,982 new concealed carry weapon (CCW) applications but only approved two.

The DOJ alleges that this is not simply due to inefficiency, but constitutes a “deliberate pattern of unconscionable delay that renders this constitutional right meaningless in practice.”

🚨 First-of-its-kind lawsuit dropped—the Second Amendment rights of Californians will NOT be trampled. This @CivilRights Division will fight LA’s deliberate delays on concealed carry permits, defending your 2A rights!



🔗 https://t.co/Egh11Rivn5 pic.twitter.com/ArJXqCfNKL — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) September 30, 2025

Many applicants faced delays far beyond California’s 90-day legal deadline, with some waiting over 1,000 days just for an interview, according to the legal complaint. Some interviews were scheduled as late as November 2026. The DOJ alleges that “numerous applicants simply gave up and withdrew their applications, often after waiting months in Defendants’ deliberately stalled process.”

The lawsuit cites the US Supreme Court’s ruling in New York Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, noting that it made clear that “the Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.”

The Justice Department seeks a court order to put a stop to these practices and begin granting access to concealed carry permits in a timely manner. It requests “a permanent injunction prohibiting Defendants from implementing California law and regulations governing the issuance of concealed carry licenses … in a manner that violates the Second Amendment.”

Kostas Moros, Director of Legal Research and Education,” slammed LASD’s anti-gunner trick, one that has been used in several states run by anti-gunners.

“They still do the thing where they put you on a waitlist and don't consider your application "submitted" until you get through that year-long waitlist,” he wrote in a post on X. “They think this gets around the state law requirement of processing permits within 120 days.”

LAPD has apparently "improved" its wait times to slightly over 14 months, down from two years.



They still do the thing where they put you on a waitlist and don't consider your application "submitted" until you get through that year-long waitlist. They think this gets around the… pic.twitter.com/2NgTuESwqr — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) September 25, 2025

As the lawsuit contends, there is absolutely no way that these delays are due to incompetence or inefficiencies. The sheriff’s department is clearly using procedural methods to subvert the right to keep and bear arms. Local and state governments have had to resort to these tactics to get around the Bruen ruling.

In reality, these gun licensing regimes should be stamped out. The Second Amendment does not mandate that the right to keep and bear arms “shall not be infringed unless citizens get permission from tyrannical Democrats.”

This goes to show that even though the Constitution says what it says, leftist anti-gunners will try every trick in the book to render Americans helpless against criminals.

