24-Year-Old Illegal Immigrant Pleads Guilty After Tricking High School Into Admitting Him As a Student

A Venezuelan illegal immigrant has pleaded guilty after he was caught posing as a teenager to attend an Ohio high school.

Fox News reported that the individual pleaded guilty to giving false information on immigration forms and other documents.

A 24-year-old illegal immigrant from Venezuela who allegedly posed as a teenager and enrolled in an Ohio high school pleaded guilty on Monday to lying on immigration forms and applications to purchase a firearm. Anthony Emmanuel Labrador-Sierra is accused of using fraudulent documents to pose as a 16-year-old student and enroll in Perrysburg High School, the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said in a news release on Tuesday. Prosecutors say he could face up to 30 years behind bars. Labrador-Sierra submitted a false date of birth to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on federal applications for Temporary Protective Status and Employment Authorization Documents in 2024 and 2025, according to the indictment. He also allegedly possessed a Taurus G3C 9mm semiautomatic pistol, which he was not allowed to have since he was in the U.S. illegally. The Justice Department alleges that Labrador-Sierra submitted false information to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to purchase the firearm.

Illegal immigrant from Venezuela who posed as teenager at Perrysburg HS pleads guilty.



Anthony Labrador-Sierra pleaded guilty to 4 counts; sentencing set for January.



TOLEDO, Ohio — Anthony Emmanuel Labrador-Sierrapleaded guilty Monday in federal court to four counts in his… pic.twitter.com/CxbnZckOwX — Just Jen R𝕏 🫡🇺🇸 (@JustJenRX) September 24, 2025

Labrador-Sierra integrated into high school life while posing as a teenager. He had enrolled on January 11, 2024, under the federal McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act. The legislation was passed to remove barriers to education for children who lack stable housing or guardianship. Schools must immediately admit homeless students even if they do not possess certain records, including proof of residency, transcripts, immunization records, etc.

The illegal immigrant joined the junior varsity soccer and swim teams and lived with a local family who thought they were housing a homeless minor. The guardians alerted the school in May 2025 after realizing he was in his 20s. Labrador-Sierra initially denied the allegation, but was arrested during a June traffic stop.

🚨 Wood County, OH: 24-year-old Illegal alien Anthony Emmanuel Labrador Sierra has been charged with Forgery and accused of pretending to be a minor while attending a local high school. pic.twitter.com/gDAGVXhpa5 — Illegal Alien Crimes (@ImmigrantCrimes) May 21, 2025

Labrador-Sierra faces up to 30 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced in January 2026.

