The Liberal Media Just Dropped the Most Laughable Narrative About the Texas ICE...
Someone Should Ask This Top Dem If He Condemns Attacks on ICE Agents...
Why JD Vance Torched This Ex-Obama Aide Over His Tweet About the Texas...
The Texas ICE Shooter Has Been Identified
Hillary Clinton Joins Morning Joe and Shows Why Men Are Leaving the Democratic...
MSNBC Reports James Comey to Be Indicted 'in the Coming Days'
On Merit, They're Failures: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Blasts Harris and Buttigieg
TPUSA's Andrew Kolvet Isn't Accepting Jimmy Kimmel's Non-Apology
NBC News Retracts ‘Bait’ Claim Against ICE, Quietly Corrects Story
The Phones Are Trying To Kill Us!
House Republicans Move to Put Charlie Kirk on U.S. Silver Dollar
Kamala Harris Memoir Reveals Secret ‘Red File’ Prepared a Year Before Biden Dropped...
Secretary Bessent Says No Bailout for Mamdani: 'Drop Dead'
Vacation Nightmare: Cartel Stole Millions From US Timeshare Owners
Tipsheet

24-Year-Old Illegal Immigrant Pleads Guilty After Tricking High School Into Admitting Him As a Student

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | September 24, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

A Venezuelan illegal immigrant has pleaded guilty after he was caught posing as a teenager to attend an Ohio high school.

Fox News reported that the individual pleaded guilty to giving false information on immigration forms and other documents.

Advertisement

A 24-year-old illegal immigrant from Venezuela who allegedly posed as a teenager and enrolled in an Ohio high school pleaded guilty on Monday to lying on immigration forms and applications to purchase a firearm.

Anthony Emmanuel Labrador-Sierra is accused of using fraudulent documents to pose as a 16-year-old student and enroll in Perrysburg High School, the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said in a news release on Tuesday. Prosecutors say he could face up to 30 years behind bars.

Labrador-Sierra submitted a false date of birth to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on federal applications for Temporary Protective Status and Employment Authorization Documents in 2024 and 2025, according to the indictment.

He also allegedly possessed a Taurus G3C 9mm semiautomatic pistol, which he was not allowed to have since he was in the U.S. illegally. The Justice Department alleges that Labrador-Sierra submitted false information to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to purchase the firearm.

Recommended

The Liberal Media Just Dropped the Most Laughable Narrative About the Texas ICE Attack Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Labrador-Sierra integrated into high school life while posing as a teenager. He had enrolled on January 11, 2024, under the federal McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act. The legislation was passed to remove barriers to education for children who lack stable housing or guardianship. Schools must immediately admit homeless students even if they do not possess certain records, including proof of residency, transcripts, immunization records, etc.

The illegal immigrant joined the junior varsity soccer and swim teams and lived with a local family who thought they were housing a homeless minor. The guardians alerted the school in May 2025 after realizing he was in his 20s. Labrador-Sierra initially denied the allegation, but was arrested during a June traffic stop.

Labrador-Sierra faces up to 30 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced in January 2026. 

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY CALIFORNIA DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Liberal Media Just Dropped the Most Laughable Narrative About the Texas ICE Attack Matt Vespa
Guess What FBI Agents Found in John Bolton's Home Jeff Charles
Hillary Clinton Joins Morning Joe and Shows Why Men Are Leaving the Democratic Party in Droves Amy Curtis
Federal Judge Drops Brutal Ruling Against Disgraced FBI Agent Who Played Key Role in Russia Hoax Jeff Charles
Vacation Nightmare: Cartel Stole Millions From US Timeshare Owners Scott McClallen
MSNBC Reports James Comey to Be Indicted 'in the Coming Days' Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Liberal Media Just Dropped the Most Laughable Narrative About the Texas ICE Attack Matt Vespa
Advertisement