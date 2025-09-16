Did Charlie Kirk’s Killer Have Help? The FBI Is Investigating.

The FBI is reportedly investigating whether Tyler Robinson, the individual accused of assassinating Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, received help from an “extended network” that could have “aided and abetted” the alleged shooter.

Federal authorities are looking into whether online group such as Armed Queers SLC, gaming communities on Steam, or people in Robinson’s inner circle supported the shooting, according to The New York Post.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino told Fox News the agency is leaving “no stone unturned” in the investigation and is exploring whether Kirk’s assassination was “part of a larger effort.” He explained the FBI would be “dropping a lot of paper, a lot of subpoenas out there” to root out possible accomplices.

The FBI is also looking into the possibility that Robinson’s trans-identified partner and roommate could have influenced his radicalization. Bongino pointed out that Robinson displayed “multiple warning signs,” including several conversations he had with relatives in which he voiced his animosity toward Kirk.

FBI Director Kash Patel indicated Robinson had indicated that he intended to kill Kirk in text and a handwritten note saying, “I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I’m going to take it.” The alleged shooter’s behavior revealed “some obsession” with Kirk.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that the Bureau is also looking into several social media accounts that appeared to have knowledge of the assassination before the suspect carried it out.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating social media posts by at least seven different accounts that appeared to indicate foreknowledge of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, according to three people familiar with the investigation and screenshots obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. The posts—one of which referenced the date of Kirk’s assassination, September 10, more than a month before it took place—were all deleted in the days following the killing. Several of the accounts appear to belong to transgender individuals, and at least one of them followed suspect Tyler Robinson's roommate, with whom Robinson was allegedly in a relationship, on TikTok. The FBI has received archived copies of the posts, according to a person who flagged them for the agency. Screenshots of the posts have been circulating online but had not been previously authenticated. While the posts do not establish that any of the individuals knew or conspired with Robinson, the 22-year-old gunman who allegedly shot Kirk, several of them mention the conservative activist by name and fantasize about his death.

The individuals behind the accounts posted several suspicious messages, including one that posted, “september 10th will be a very interesting day.” After the shooting, the person posted, “I plead the fifth.”

Another user posted “WE F*CKING DID IT” after the shooting. One stated that “something big will happen” when Kirk came to Utah Valley University’s campus, where the shooting occurred.

Many of the individuals under scrutiny identified as transgender or non-binary or as supporters of the LGBTQ community.

There has been speculation about Robinson becoming radicalized in college. However, the fact that he only spent one semester at a college indicates that this is not likely.

The most probable scenario is that the shooter was radicalized online — as is the case with many mass shooters and domestic terrorists. Investigators had also discovered that Robinson coordinated with at least one individual on Discord to obtain the rifle he used in the assassination.

It definitely won’t be surprising to find out that there were others who knew about the impending assassination and even assisted Robinson in carrying it out. Hopefully, the FBI manages to track them all down and apprehend them. If not, it might further embolden left-wing extremist elements online to organize future assassinations.

