Cracker Barrel Just Made Another Shocking Reversal

Cracker Barrel announced on Tuesday that it is doing more than just scrapping plans to change its logo. The company stated that it will also refrain from remodeling its restaurants, a decision that was also met with backlash.

“You’ve shared your voices in recent weeks not just on our logo, but also on our restaurants,” Cracker Barrel said in a post on its website. “We’re continuing to listen. Today, we’re suspending our remodels. If your restaurant hasn’t been remodeled, you don’t need to worry, it won’t be.”

The company acknowledged that “the modern remodel design does not reflect what you love about Cracker Barrel.”

Only ten stores out of 660 have been remodeled, the company noted, saying “we won’t continue with it.” The statement explains that the “vintage Americana you love will always be here — the rocking chairs on the porch, our fireplaces and peg games, our country store and antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee.”

The company also reiterated that its logo would remain the same. “Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain.” The statement added, “We love seeing how much you care about our ‘old timer.’ We love him too.”

Cracker Barrel came under fire after it announced that it was altering its logo to appear more corporate and less folksy. It also stated that it was remodeling its restaurants in the same manner — a more sanitized version rather than keeping the popular atmosphere its customers enjoyed for years.

A firestorm on social media ensued. Several news reports documented the widespread backlash against the move, with many accusing the company of going woke. Even President Donald Trump weighed in on the controversy.

The logo and remodeling issue was at the forefront of the debate — but there were also criticisms related to its DEI initiatives and promotion of LGBTQ people. Conservative activists like Robby Starbuck characterized the moves as tone-deaf — especially for a restaurant chain that services rural, conservative communities.

After more than a week of pressure, Starbuck said there was a “major victory to report. After a week running our pressure campaign, Cracker Barrel FINALLY caved and removed their LGBTQ and DEI page.”

“Let this be a message to call companies: It is now socially unacceptable to promote trans causes or DEI and it’s unacceptable to use our money for Pride events. YOU could be next if you embrace wokeness,” he added, encouraging businesses to “just be neutral on politics and social issues.”

