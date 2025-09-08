Wait, That's How Axios Described the Brutal Stabbing of a Ukrainian Woman in...
This Illegal Immigrant Got a Cush Government Job After Sexually Assaulting a Woman – Now He's in Custody

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | September 08, 2025 3:15 PM
Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP, File

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested an illegal immigrant in Minnesota who had previously been convicted of sexual assault.

Here’s the kicker: He was also an employee with the state’s department of education.

An Alpha News reporter participated in a ride-along with ICE agents during the arrest. Wilson Tindi, a Kenya native, pled guilty to sexually assaulting a sleeping woman in Minneapolis in 2014 after breaking into her home. A judge ordered Tindi to be deported, but a federal judge later overturned this ruling. ICE released him after 18 months.

After his release, Tindi became a chief audit officer at Minnesota’s education department. He was later fired after his past became known, raising questions about how he was ever hired in the first place.

"Having served on the Human Services Background Study Eligibility Task Force in 2022, I am concerned that an individual who is a registered sex offender and has a felony conviction for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct could pass a background check in a state agency and be hired at a director level, with management responsibilities and access to Minnesotan's private data,” State Rep. Kristen Robbins wrote in a letter to the commissioner for the state’s education department.

SCOTUS Issues Critical Ruling on L.A. ICE Raids Amy Curtis
Tindi claimed his firing was the result of “retroactive character assassination” after reports about his past surfaced, according to KTSP. “Now, even if — for the sake of argument — a state agency had failed to conduct a background check at the time of my 2018 hire, what current conduct of mine would justify this level of retroactive character assassination?” he said in an email. “What purpose is served by publicly tearing down a record of nearly seven years of blemish-free public service?”

Of course, this story prompts one to wonder what is going on in Minnesota’s education department. The fact that this individual managed to land a job in this position is more than a little concerning.

It does not appear that Tindi was ever around schoolchildren. But the fact remains that a sex offender who broke into a woman’s home was able to work in Minnesota’s government.

This is precisely the type of individual that ICE should be targeting. 

