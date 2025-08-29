Leftist Lunatic Shoots Man for Confronting Him About 'BLM' and 'Free Palestine' Graffiti

A man in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, has been taken into custody for allegedly shooting an individual who confronted him about spray painting leftist slogans at a local park.

The victim was identified as 56-year-old Kevin Doherty who confronted the alleged shooter after dropping off his six-year-old son at school.

From WCVB:

At 8:47 a.m., Shrewsbury police received a 911 call from a man who said he was being attacked by another man near Jordan Park, which is just east of Lake Quinsigamond and south of Route 9 off Lake Quinsigamond Avenue. During the 911 call, the dispatcher heard gunshots. "While officers were responding, dispatch advised that they could actually hear shots on the 911 call. When officers arrived, they located a victim, provided medical attention, and that victim was transported to a local hospital where, tragically, he died of his injuries," Anderson said. It is believed the victim confronted the assailant about graffiti at the park and took a picture, Early said. "The gentleman who was shot was returning from (walking his 6-year-old child) to school when he interacted with the man on the bridge. It appeared that the man was doing some type of spray painting. He took a picture of the man, and that started the altercation," Early said.

A witness told law enforcement that the two men were arguing over a scooter. Doherty had been carrying his son’s scooter and helmet at the time, according to CBS News. The victim dialed 911 and told the operator, “He shot me.”

The man allegedly shot Doherty multiple times. He later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Law enforcement officers arrested the suspected assailant hours later. WCVB reported that a SWAT team with K-9 units entered the individual’s home, which was covered with graffiti which read, “Free Palestine,” “Free Congo,” “BLM,” and “GLM.”

The 26-year-old suspect has been identified as Snehal Srivastava. The criminal complaint said he has an “extensive history dating back to 2015.”

Officers recognized Srivastava, the documents said, because he has an "extensive history dating back to 2015." According to the criminal complaint, police had been called to the trail the day before the shooting after someone painted "Coolidge Street Crips" on the ground. Investigators said Srivastava had graffiti on his house that referenced "Crip affiliation."

Srivastava had been involved in another altercation in which he attempted to run over a man with a car and slash him with a machete. The case was dismissed in July, CBS News reported.

Neighbors described the alleged shooter as a quiet person and a “londer.” One neighbor said, “we thought maybe he was just keeping to himself, wanted to broadcast how he felt about things, but never thought this would happen.”

