Blue State Governors Tell Trump to Keep Troops Out of Their Cities
Police Say This Is What the Minneapolis Shooter Wanted Most
Kilmar Abrego Garcia Demands Gag Order Against Key Trump Officials
Virginia School Districts Sue DOE to Protect 'Transgender' Bathroom Policies
Historic Move: Trump Halts $5B in Foreign Assistance Through Pocket Rescission
Newsom Slams Trump’s ‘Authoritarianism’—Then Launches His Own Crime Crackdown
Trump Signs Order to Make Federal Buildings Beautiful Again
Alaska Showdown: Gov. Dunleavy to Challenge Murkowski in 2028 Senate Race
After Labor Day Joke, Trump Tells Rubio to Lighten His Load. Here's Who...
Evil in the Twin Cities
Vance Slams Politico Story as 'Foreign Influence Operation' Targeting Peace Envoy Steve Wi...
VIP
Rosie O'Donnell Spirals Into Anti-Trump Rant, Pushes Conspiracies About Martial Law, Schoo...
Sen. Joni Ernst to Step Aside in 2026
Maryland’s Democrat Governor Invites President Trump to Help Clean Up Baltimore
Tipsheet

Leftist Lunatic Shoots Man for Confronting Him About 'BLM' and 'Free Palestine' Graffiti

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | August 29, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

A man in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, has been taken into custody for allegedly shooting an individual who confronted him about spray painting leftist slogans at a local park.

Advertisement

The victim was identified as 56-year-old Kevin Doherty who confronted the alleged shooter after dropping off his six-year-old son at school.

From WCVB:

At 8:47 a.m., Shrewsbury police received a 911 call from a man who said he was being attacked by another man near Jordan Park, which is just east of Lake Quinsigamond and south of Route 9 off Lake Quinsigamond Avenue. During the 911 call, the dispatcher heard gunshots.

"While officers were responding, dispatch advised that they could actually hear shots on the 911 call. When officers arrived, they located a victim, provided medical attention, and that victim was transported to a local hospital where, tragically, he died of his injuries," Anderson said.

It is believed the victim confronted the assailant about graffiti at the park and took a picture, Early said.

"The gentleman who was shot was returning from (walking his 6-year-old child) to school when he interacted with the man on the bridge. It appeared that the man was doing some type of spray painting. He took a picture of the man, and that started the altercation," Early said.

Recommended

Police Say This Is What the Minneapolis Shooter Wanted Most Jeff Charles
Advertisement

A witness told law enforcement that the two men were arguing over a scooter. Doherty had been carrying his son’s scooter and helmet at the time, according to CBS News. The victim dialed 911 and told the operator, “He shot me.” 

The man allegedly shot Doherty multiple times. He later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Law enforcement officers arrested the suspected assailant hours later. WCVB reported that a SWAT team with K-9 units entered the individual’s home, which was covered with graffiti which read, “Free Palestine,” “Free Congo,” “BLM,” and “GLM.” 

The 26-year-old suspect has been identified as Snehal Srivastava. The criminal complaint said he has an “extensive history dating back to 2015.” 

Advertisement

Officers recognized Srivastava, the documents said, because he has an "extensive history dating back to 2015." According to the criminal complaint, police had been called to the trail the day before the shooting after someone painted "Coolidge Street Crips" on the ground. Investigators said Srivastava had graffiti on his house that referenced "Crip affiliation."

Srivastava had been involved in another altercation in which he attempted to run over a man with a car and slash him with a machete. The case was dismissed in July, CBS News reported.

Neighbors described the alleged shooter as a quiet person and a “londer.” One neighbor said, “we thought maybe he was just keeping to himself, wanted to broadcast how he felt about things, but never thought this would happen.”

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CRIME MASSACHUSETTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Police Say This Is What the Minneapolis Shooter Wanted Most Jeff Charles
New Poll Shows Where Vance and Newsom Stand in Hypothetical 2028 Election Matchup Leah Barkoukis
Maryland’s Democrat Governor Invites President Trump to Help Clean Up Baltimore Sarah Arnold
Sen. Joni Ernst to Step Aside in 2026 Sarah Arnold
Europe in the Balance? Victor Davis Hanson
Kilmar Abrego Garcia Demands Gag Order Against Key Trump Officials Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Police Say This Is What the Minneapolis Shooter Wanted Most Jeff Charles
Advertisement