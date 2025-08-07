Trump Is About to Go Scorched Earth on D.C. Criminals
Federal Judge Slams the Brakes on 'Alligator Alcatraz.' Guess the Reasoning.

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | August 07, 2025 4:00 PM
Courtesy of the Office of Attorney General James Uthmeier via AP

A federal judge in Miami issued a temporary restraining order on Thursday to halt construction of a migrant detention facility dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz.”

The facility, designed to hold up to 1,000 people in repurposed shipping containers, has come under fire over the conditions in which migrants are being held. The judge’s ruling came after attorneys argued that it could violate environmental laws.

From CBS News:

During Thursday's hearing, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams said the temporary restraining order will last 14 days and puts a pause on any construction projects involving Alligator Alcatraz, including lighting, paving, excavation, and fencing.

The temporary restraining order does not affect any detainees staying at the facility or incoming detainees.

Until the laws are followed, environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe said U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams should issue a preliminary injunction to halt operations and further construction. The suit claims the project threatens environmentally sensitive wetlands that are home to protected plants and animals and would reverse billions of dollars' worth of environmental restoration.

The lawsuit contends that the detention center could damage sensitive wetlands and endanger protected plants and animals, The Associated Press reported. Judge Williams asked Florida attorney Jesse Panuccio if the state would voluntarily stop construction to avoid the restraining order. She noted that the structures that have already been built would likely remain permanent. However, the attorney said that he could not promise that the construction would be halted without an order.

Immigration hardliners like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others lauded the facility as a necessary measure for allowing immigration authorities to bolster border security while removing dangerous illegal immigrants who have committed additional crimes after entering the US.

However, critics allege that Florida’s government is keeping migrants in substandard living conditions. They point to multiple reports suggesting that detainees are dealing with worms in their food, inadequate sanitation, extreme heat without effective air conditioning, and overcrowding. A former employee stated that detainees can face harsh punishments like being chained to the ground or forced to stand in the hot sun for hours at a time.

Civil rights groups filed another lawsuit against the facility, alleging that the state is violated the rights of illegal immigrant detainees because it is allegedly not allowing them to meet with their attorneys. They also contend they are being held without charges. 

It’s no surprise that Alligator Alcatraz is facing legal challenges. Just about all of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies are facing lawsuits, with several judges placing injunctions on them. However, this particular case might garner more attention than the other due to heightened controversy over the facility.

