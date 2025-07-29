Tom Homan Wrecks Chris Van Hollen Over Latest Pro-Criminal Stunt
Maria Shriver Explodes Over Republican Bill to Rename the Kennedy Performing Arts Center After Trump

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 29, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Stephan Savoia

Former journalist Maria Shriver is not happy about Republican efforts to rename the John F. Kennedy Performing Arts Center.

In a post on X, she slammed the idea. “This is insane. It makes my blood boil,” she wrote. “It’s so ridiculous, so petty, so small minded. Truly, what is this about? It’s always about something. ‘Let’s get rid of the Rose Garden. Let’s rename the Kennedy Center.’ What’s next?”

Shriver’s comment was a response to an article discussing a bill that Rep. Bob Onder (R-MO) introduced that would rename the center to the “Donald J. Trump Center for the Performing Arts.”

The bill, titled the Make Entertainment Great Again (MEGA) Act, is aimed at honoring President Donald Trump’s cultural legacy. The lawmaker described Trump as “a patron of the arts and a staple of the pop-culture landscape.”

He added, “I cannot think of a more ubiquitous symbol of American exceptionalism in the arts, entertainment, and popular culture at large than President Trump.”

Onder is not the only lawmaker proposing a measure to honor the president. Earlier this month, House Republicans on the Appropriations Committee passed an amendment to rename the Kennedy Center’s opera house as the “First Lady Melania Trump Opera House.” Rep. Mike Simpson (R-ID), who supports the bill, said it was an “excellent way to recognize [Melania Trump’s] support and commitment to promoting the arts.”

Pete Buttigieg Makes Unexpected Admission on Trans Sports Debate Jeff Charles
Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of President John F. Kennedy, wrote a post on social media in which he said, “A nation reveals itself not only by the men it produces — but also by the men it honors, the men it remembers.” He continued, saying, “the Trump administration stands for freedom of oppression, not expression.”

