Washington DC Just Reminded Us Why It's Called the 'Swamp' by Electing This Guy

Voters in Washington, DC, just re-elected one of the most corrupt politicians the district could offer.

A former council member who was previously removed over bribery charges has been reinstated to his position, thanks to those who voted for him in a special election.

From The Washington Post:

Trayon White Sr., a former D.C. Council member who was expelled in February, is projected to reclaim his Ward 8 seat in a special election, the Associated Press projected, despite concerns over his pending federal bribery case and the risk he could be disqualified from office if convicted. White defeated three opponents in a race that largely functioned as a referendum on his bribery case, and in a capital city in which second chances has long been a central value. That has been true perhaps no place more than in Ward 8, where White’s mentor, Marion Barry Jr., launched his famous political comeback after serving time for cocaine possession. White calmed a raucous crowd inside Ace’s Lounge to declare victory. Ward 8, he said, “had sent a message loud and clear to the council that Trayon White is here to stay.” “It’s a testament that if you fall down — because we’re all going to fall down — can you get back up?” White said. “Because today Ward 8 stood up!”

Wow that Trayon White guy seems awful. Thank god voters wouldn't be stupid enough to re-elect... pic.twitter.com/AZJExpjMIB — Joe (@electionsjoe) July 16, 2025

The FBI arrested White in August 2024 on federal bribery charges after an undercover investigation. He allegedly agreed to accept $156,000 in cash payments in exchange for using his position to pressure government employees to renew two contracts with a combined value of $5.2 million, according to the Justice Department.

The contracts were for violence intervention programs offered by companies owned by an individual working as a confidential informant for the Bureau. Agents caught White on video receiving envelopes containing cash on multiple occasions.

The discussions between White and the informant began in June 2024. The two individuals discussed renewing the company’s contracts at the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (ONSE) and the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS).

The informant paid White $35,000 in cash later in the month. He received another $35,000 in mid-July 2024 and another payment of the same amount on the 25th. He received his final payment on August 9, 2024. He was arrested nine days later on a single count of bribery.

White pleaded not guilty to the charge.

After the FBI arrested White, the DC Council pursued an internal investigation. This led to a unanimous decision to expel him.

Despite his win, White’s case is still pending. His trial is expected to start in January 2026.

While White won by only 30 percent of the vote, the fact that there were voters who were willing to vote him back into office is interesting. Perhaps not all voters knew about the allegations of corruption. This would make sense given that most people don’t pay close attention to their local politics.

While this story further illustrate how corrupt DC is, it also serves as a reminder that it’s important for Americans to know what is happening in their own backyards. If you have read my work over the past few years, you have seen me cover a multitude of stories about local government officials abusing their power.

As I am often fond of saying, there is a Deep State in Washington, DC. But there is also one right where you live, operating with impunity because they know most of their residents are too hyper-focused on national politics to ever find out what they are up to.