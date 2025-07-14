Washed-Up CNN Commentator Proves Donald Trump Stole the Election

Remember when Democrats acted as if questioning the outcome of the 2020 presidential election was tantamount to treason?

Well, like most things they say, they didn’t really mean it. Ever since President Donald Trump defeated former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024, leftists have been falsely claiming that Republicans somehow rigged the election. Many floated bizarre conspiracies, with some even claiming that Elon Musk used his tech expertise to hack into voting machines.

But in the latest episode of “We are Feckless Hypocrites,” former CNN political commentator Angela Rye made this dubious claim on her podcast with co-hosts commentator Tiffany Cross and disgraced Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.

While opening the episode, Rye questioned whether it still makes sense to tell listeners how many days are left until the next midterm elections. She suggested that perhaps the government would not hold midterm elections to keep Republicans in power. “Even if they are gonna happen, are they gonna cheat like they did? I still feel like they did in the 2024 election,” Rye said.

As proof, Rye cited her “gut feeling” that the GOP somehow cheated to win in 2024. “I don't have data I got a gut feeling,” she said. “Imma tell you about the Black woman and the Holy Ghost: We be spot on.”

“I say no. I think it’s pointless,” Cross replied. “I think it is pointless when people start talking to me like we just gotta hold on for one more year then the midterms I'm like ‘hold on to what?’ What do we think the midterms are going to change?”

To further prove that Trump swindled the 2024 race, Cross cited LaTosha Brown, founder of Black Voters Matter, who made similar claims. “LaTosha has been the most compelling to me and giving me actual facts that suggest the election is stolen,” she said. “She was saying there were places where people would vote down ballot, um, completely Democrat, and at the top Republican. And it—it happened overwhelmingly.”

She further stated that she would “rather the election be stolen than to know that he majority of people in this country…felt this way.”

Angela Rye & Tiffany Cross prove that Republicans stole the 2024 election in only two minutes.



Rye brought up how certain “experts” indicated the 2024 election might not have been legitimate. Groups like Smart Elections and Election Truth Alliance flagged certain counties that had anomalies in their voting. “Clark County, Nevada…the drop off rate in Clark County, Nevada, was astonishing to them” because they also had voters who voted Democrat down ballot but chose Trump for president.

She didn’t stop there, of course.

Rye also parroted the Musk theory, accusing him of influencing vote counts in Pennsylvania. “Donald Trump said right after inauguration that Elon Musk understood the Pennsylvania voting machines on a local level better than anyone and they ended up winning by a landslide,” she explained. This supposedly suggests that Republicans tampered with voting at the county level in swing states.

Yet, after all that, Rye stops short of going full BlueAnon. “I’m not saying the election was stolen. I’m not saying it wasn’t.”

So, there you have it, folks. We now know that Trump stole the election because Rye has a “gut feeling” and Cross has some anecdotal examples. What is even more depressing is that there are people who actually fall for this folderol.