This Republican Lawmaker Has an Interesting Theory About Jeffrey Epstein's Client List

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) believes convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s client list was “destroyed” under the Biden administration.

The chattering class is still chattering about the Justice Department memo claiming Epstein did not have a list of high-profile individuals who participated in his sex trafficking operation. During a Wednesday appearance on NewsNation, Burchett speculated that the list did exist, but that the Biden administration got rid of it to protect those who were named.

Advertisement

“I think the files existed at one time. I think they were destroyed in the previous administration,” he said. “I think if they'd ever had anything on Trump, it would have been out day one under the Biden administration. I think there's some very prominent people. There's Hollywood people, but I think there's world leaders, too.”

He added: “Would it have caused economic disruption around the globe? Maybe, but I don't really care. I don't want to bury them.”

The host asked whether it is possible that some on the list were not involved in the sexual abuse. “What's Ms. Maxwell doing in jail? What did she do? Where is that? Who did she provide whatever she did? Why Why is she in jail? That's got to be a question that should be asked at some point. But again, under the previous administration, we're not going to get that. Dead men tell no tales. He's dead,” Burchett replied.

The host pressed Burchett, asking why Attorney General Pam Bondi did not state that the list was destroyed.

“She doesn't have any proof of it. I'm just telling you what I think. I've been around this town enough. I think she got over her skis…in all this stuff,” the lawmaker said.

Burchett said he believed that Justice Department officials “got a little excited” earlier this year when they promised to reveal the full details.

🚨NEW: GOP Rep. Tim Burchett tells @LelandVittert he believes Biden Admin "DESTROYED" Epstein files🚨



"I think the files existed at one time. I think they were destroyed in the previous administration."



"And I think if they'd ever had anything on Trump, it would have been out… pic.twitter.com/8vqnubBKZd — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) July 10, 2025

Others have floated the same theory. However, others asked similar questions to the host. If the documents were destroyed, why is there no evidence? Why didn’t Bondi inform the public that the list was gone? Even further — why would Bondi claim to have the list on her desk?

These questions will likely continue to plague the administration for the near future. Many were expecting answers after President Donald Trump took office, which has added to the frustration with the lack of transparency around this case.