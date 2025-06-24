Man Connected With Fertility Clinic Bombing Dies in Custody

An individual accused of helping a bomber who targeted a fertility clinic in California died in federal custody.

Daniel Park was facing charges for allegedly providing dangerous chemicals to Guy Edward Bartkus, who died in the explosion.

From The Associated Press:

The two men connected in fringe online forums over their shared beliefs against human procreation, authorities told reporters Wednesday. The blast gutted the fertility clinic in Palm Springs and shattered the windows of nearby buildings, with officials calling the attack terrorism and possibly the largest bomb scene ever in Southern California. The clinic was closed, and no embryos were damaged. Park, of suburban Seattle, was found unresponsive in Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles Tuesday morning and was pronounced dead at the hospital, prison officials said. No cause of death was provided. Park shipped 180 pounds (about 82 kilograms) of ammonium nitrate to Bartkus in January and bought another 90 pounds (about 41 kilograms) and had it shipped to him days before the explosion, authorities said. Park purchased ammonium nitrate online in several transactions between October 2022 and May 2025, according to a federal complaint.

NEW: Daniel Park who was arrested last month for allegedly helping to build the bomb that was used to target a Palm Springs, CA fertility clinic was found unresponsive this morning in jail in Los Angeles, CA and was subsequently pronounced dead, prison officials say. @anblanx… — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) June 24, 2025

BREAKING: Daniel Park, the man accused of aiding in bombing at Palm Springs, California fertility clinic, found dead inside Los Angeles detention center. pic.twitter.com/7EDOqOZYs0 — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) June 24, 2025

Park arrived a the LA detention center earlier this month after he was indicted for malicious destruction of property. He had been arrested in Poland a few days after the bombing.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons issued a statement explaining that "Responding employees initiated life-saving measures. Emergency medical services (EMS) were requested while life-saving efforts continued.”

Park was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital shortly after he was found.