Trump Calls for Special Prosecutor to Investigate 2020 Election

President Donald Trump on Friday called for the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate the outcome of the 2020 election, which he has long claimed was stolen.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump touted the results of his immigration policies compared to former President Joe Biden’s performance. “Biden was grossly incompetent, and the 2020 election was a total FRAUD!” Trump wrote. “The evidence is MASSIVE and OVERWHELMING.”

A Special Prosecutor must be appointed. This cannot be allowed to happen again in the United States of America! Let the work begin! What this Crooked man and his CORRUPT CRONIES have done to our Country in 4 years is grossly indescribable! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Many users on social media were excited by Trump’s pronouncement, indicating they believe it will help to get to the bottom of what happened in 2020.

FINALLY YES!!



President Trump calls for a special prosecutor to investigate the RIGGED AND STOLEN 2020 election! pic.twitter.com/d5aUonQsoE — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 20, 2025

Of course, those on the left were less than enthused about the idea.

Trump thinks he won the 2020 election.

LMAO!



What a nut!



If you appoint a special prosecutor to examine the 2020 election then you should do the same for the 2024 election, right? pic.twitter.com/Nzgq70uHm7 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 20, 2025

Several issues led many Americans to doubt the integrity of the 2020 presidential election. In November 2020, Rudy Giuliani and Trump’s legal team discussed several affidavits — especially in Michigan — in which people claimed to have witnessed instances of voter fraud.

Of particular interest was an affidavit filed by a poll worker named Jesse Jacob, who alleged that he was instructed to adjust mailing dates on mail-in ballots and refrain from asking for identification. He also claimed he observed double voting and was instructed not to invalidate ballots or examine signatures. In Pennsylvania, witnesses said they were pushed out of voting facilities and not allowed to inspect ballots.

In Georgia, there were several reports of Republicans being prohibited from monitoring the absentee mail-in ballot process. However, courts dismissed these lawsuits, claiming there was no evidence of widespread fraud.

Those who question the election’s outcome also refer to statistical anomalies. Giuliani claimed there were unusual spikes for former President Joe Biden, such as 50,000-100,000 ballots for him that were brought in at 4:30 a.m. in Michigan. He claimed many were triple-counted.

There were also allegations of hacking into voting machines — especially those provided by Dominion Voting Systems. Lawyer Sidney Powell claimed Dominion and Smartmatic systems employed algorithms created to flip votes from Trump to Biden.

If the Justice Department appoints a special prosecutor, it might help to settle the matter once and for all. An investigation into the election could possibly turn up evidence — or lack thereof — to determine whether there is enough of a reason to believe that Democrats used underhanded means to propel Biden to victory.