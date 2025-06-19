Pro-Iran Protesters Call on Regime to 'Burn Tel Aviv to the Ground'

Hundreds of pro-Iran protesters took to the streets in New York City to call for the killing of Israelis.

Video footage circulating on social media shows protesters marching through Times Square to advocate against Israel’s airstrikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The activists shouted several slogans such as “Iran, Iran makes us proud! Burn Tel Aviv to the ground!” according to The Jerusalem Post. They also chanted, “US drones in the sky, Iran’s missiles will reply” and “Courts and talks won’t set us free, resistance brings victory!”

The rally, called “Solidarity with Iran” was organized by a socialist pro-Palestinian organization called the Bronx Anti-War Coalition. The group called for supporters to come out in “full force to support the brave Iranian and Palestinian people fighting for all free people worldwide.”

The organization argued that “Iran is defending itself against terrorist aggression from the US and Zionist regimes.”

The group states that its mission is to “build people's power outside of capitalist-imperialist institutions while materially supporting national liberation for all oppressed people, including prisoners,” according to its website. In a post on its website, it says, “The United States is waging a war on Iran under the pretext that Iran poses a nuclear threat—a fabricated claim designed to manufacture support for this imperialist war,” and that on June 13, “"israel" launched a surprise assault on Iran with explicit U.S. authorization.”

The protesters carried the Iranian flag and posters expressing solidarity with the Iranian regime. Some showed pictures of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “A genocidal apartheid state has no right to exist,” one poster read.

Some Iranian attendees expressed concerns about family members still living in Iran. etan Mabourakh of the National Iranian-American Council told ABC 7 that he has “friends in Israel who are terrified” but that “at the same time, Iranian-Americans are watching all their family and friends evacuated, are seeing car bombs go off in Tehran, are seeing hospitals blown up, media buildings blown up, gas stations.”

A pro-Israeli counter protester agued that “Casualties are inevitable” but “we have to get rid of the nuclear bombs.”