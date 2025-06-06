Elon Musk’s Dad Breaks Silence on Feud With Trump, Offers His Son Some Advice

Errol Musk, the father of entrepreneur Elon Musk, recently chimed in on his son’s feud with President Donald Trump. During an appearance on Al-Arabiya English, he gave his assessment of the situation and offered some advice for his son.

The host asked what Errol’s “immediate reaction” was when he saw the social media exchanges between the two men.

“Well, what’s happened is the alphas have kind of cleared the opposition, you know? Like most animals—elephants, lions, and so forth—humans are now starting to go at each other, which seems a bit silly to me,” he replied.

Errol explained that Elon “is concerned about the money being given to Democrats in order to get them to vote for this bill. He doesn’t think that’s the right thing to do.”

He added: “He believes these are schemes—somewhat shady ones if you ask me—but it appears that to pass the bill, Republicans have to meet the Democrats’ demands. That’s my understanding. Elon is upset about that.”

The interviewer asked whether this spat is “just a bump in the road,” or “the end of the road for the relationship.”

Errol expressed confidence that this is “just a bump in the road” that will “all fizzle out in a few days.” He explained that he had not spoken with his son directly about the matter, but he did send him a message. “I told him to make sure this fizzles out now,” he said.

When asked what other advice he would give to his son, Errol indicated that the current row between Elon and Trump was due to the stress they were under. “Well, when people have been under a lot of stress for weeks or months on end—when they’re in the spotlight day and night—you can expect this kind of thing. Eventually, people lash out, or they just get tired. I think there’s a bit of tiredness going on here,” he asserted.

But in a way, it’s good for ordinary people to see that even at the highest levels, folks struggle. It’s not just something that happens in your own home or family. At all levels, people have trouble finding common ground. I think that’s what we’re seeing now. As for Trump, I believe he will prevail. He was voted in by the majority of Americans. I’ve just spent three weeks in the U.S., and I’d say 80%—actually, 100%—of the people I met are behind Trump.

The interviewer asked why Elon would have alleged that Trump is not releasing the files on sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, because he is mentioned in them. Errol said, “I don’t know what he was thinking. Honestly, people lash out when they’re under stress. I imagine it was just a silly mistake.”

The war of words between Elon Musk and Trump has not yet abated, raising doubts about whether they can reconcile their differences. The conflict began when Elon criticized Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” and said any lawmakers who vote for it should be “ashamed.” He then went after Trump personally and made the accusation about Epstein. Trump threatened to cut off subsidies and contracts to Musk’s businesses.

When it comes to Trump and Musk possibly coming to an understanding, my take is “never say never.” Trump has clashed with his current vice president and secretary of state in the past — and now they are on his team. Of course, much of this might depend on whether Musk is willing to come to the table.