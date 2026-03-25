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Tipsheet

Dem Rep Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the DHS Shutdown Fight

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 25, 2026 10:30 PM
Dem Rep Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the DHS Shutdown Fight
Spencer Brown/Townhall

I think Republicans should treat the Democrats like the Iranians: end the talks. Let them defend long lines at airports, TSA agents struggling to pay their bills, and leave the homeland open to terrorist attacks. They’re doing it to protect illegal aliens. That’s the only reason why. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, including its deportation operations, is funded through 2029. This shutdown, caused by Democrats over Presidents’ Day weekend, isn’t impacting that at all. 

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This is about whining about enforcing immigration laws, fearing their unhinged base, hating Trump, hating working Americans more, and wanting/hoping for some cataclysmic event to blame the president—it’s not going to happen, because voters already know who to blame: the Democratic Party. They want to defund ICE. They want the deportations to stop, and that’s not going to happen.  

Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) tried to dance around that, but admitted that the current deal to reopen DHS, of which there are issues, but that’s for another time, isn’t good enough on certain reforms for ICE, which Fox News host Will Cain easily slapped down. Cain pressed Crow, who admitted that the deal would still fund operations that involve deportation, which is ICE’s job. It’s all about protecting illegal aliens, the political lifeblood for Democrats. 

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION REPUBLICAN PARTY

Look, even Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said it. Enough with this nonsense. It might be time to nuke the legislative filibuster, pass DHS funding, with extra cash for ICE, and the SAVE America Act, which, coupled with the potential gutting of the Voting Rights Act, will end the Democrats for good.  

Who wants to cook? Because if the deportation of illegals continues, this Democratic Party isn’t budging. So, bulldoze them, but will John Thune do that?

 

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported. 

Help us report the truth about this Democrat-caused partial DHS shutdown. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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