Trump Confirms He Stopped a Major Military Strike —Here’s What We Know

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 28, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Adam Gray

President Donald Trump on Wednesday confirmed that he talked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu out of launching a military strike against Iran amid concerns over the regime’s nuclear program.

During a press conference, a reporter asked, “Did you warn Prime Minister Netanyahu against taking some actions that could disrupt the talks there in a phone call last week?”

“Well, I’d like to be honest, yes I did,” Trump replied.

The reporter asked what Trump said to Netanyahu during the phone call. “I just said ‘I don’t think it’s appropriate.’ We’re having very good discussions with him,” the president said.

Trump suggested that it would be better to “settle it with a very strong document … with inspections and no trust.” 

I want it very strong, where we can go in with inspectors, we can take whatever we want, we can blow up whatever we want, but nobody getting killed. We can blow up a lab, but nobody's going to be in the lab, as opposed to everybody being in the lab and blowing it up. Two ways of doing it. I told them this would be inappropriate to do right now because we're very close to a solution. Now, that could change at any moment. It could change with a phone call. But right now, I think they want to make a deal.

This exchange comes about a week after reports revealed that Israel possibly planned to launch a major strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities. This raised worries about an escalation in an already volatile situation — especially as Israel continues its effort to eliminate the terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Intelligence officials told CNN that Washington observed movements of Israeli air munitions and the completion of an air exercise. This suggested that Jerusalem was preparing a major strike. An official stated that “the chance of an Israeli strike on an Iranian nuclear facility has gone up significantly in recent months.” However, some disagreed that Israel would attack Iran — especially without the US signing off on it. 

Former diplomat Aaron David Miller was skeptical about the report, saying, “I don’t think it’s imminent” and pointed out that Israel would consult with Washington first.

The Trump administration has been engaged in talks with Tehran about its nuclear program, fearing the regime is trying to manufacture nuclear weapons. However, Iran claims its program is specifically for energy. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ISRAEL

