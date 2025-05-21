Leaked Intel Suggests Israel Is About to Take Major Action Against its Worst Enemy

Israel is reportedly preparing to launch a strike on Iran amid growing tensions in the Middle East over the war in Gaza and concerns over Iran’s nuclear program.

A US intelligence official told CNN that Israel appears to be preparing to carry out a major strike on Iran. However, it is also possible that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are simply sending a message to the regime.

The US has obtained new intelligence suggesting that Israel is making preparations to strike Iranian nuclear facilities, even as the Trump administration has been pursuing a diplomatic deal with Tehran, multiple US officials familiar with the latest intelligence told CNN. Such a strike would be a brazen break with President Donald Trump, US officials said. It could also risk tipping off a broader regional conflict in the Middle East — something the US has sought to avoid since the war in Gaza inflamed tensions beginning in 2023. Officials caution it’s not clear that Israeli leaders have made a final decision, and that in fact, there is deep disagreement within the US government about the likelihood that Israel will ultimately act. Whether and how Israel strikes will likely depend on what it thinks of the US negotiations with Tehran over its nuclear program. But “the chance of an Israeli strike on an Iranian nuclear facility has gone up significantly in recent months,” said another person familiar with US intelligence on the issue. “And the prospect of a Trump-negotiated US-Iran deal that doesn’t remove all of Iran’s uranium makes the chance of a strike more likely.” The heightened worries stem not only from public and private messaging from senior Israeli officials that it is considering such a move, but also from intercepted Israeli communications and observations of Israeli military movements that could suggest an imminent strike, multiple sources familiar with the intelligence said. Among the military preparations the US has observed are the movement of air munitions and the completion of an air exercise, two of the sources said.

Middle East expert and former diplomat Aaron David Miller appeared skeptical about an impending Israeli strike against Iran. He told CNN that Israel is unlikely to make such a move without Washington’s approval. Miller further suggested that Israel would only strike if there were a significant disagreement on intelligence with the US. However, even then, “they’d still seek American acquiescence,” he explained. “It would strain the bounds of credulity to the breaking point.”

“I don’t think it’s imminent,” Miller added.

The Trump administration is navigating a complicated situation with the two nations. President Donald Trump previously issued a 60-day deadline to Tehran to reach a nuclear deal. He even threatened military action if the regime continues with its nuclear program. Now that the deadline has passed, the situation is growing even more precarious.

If Israel wanted to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities, it would require US military support, CNN noted. The IDF would have to rely on the US for midair refueling and bunker-busting munitions to carry out such a mission.

Still, if Israel launched a different type of strike against Iran as it has in the past, it could further inflame tensions in the region. Currently, the IDF is engaged in a major military operation in the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas and take permanent control of the region.