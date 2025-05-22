ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! TODAY ONLY
Scott Jennings Dropped a Truth Bomb About Trump Sending 'Heinous' Criminals to South Sudan

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 22, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Sam Mednick

CNN’s Scott Jennings dropped the truth about the migrants the Trump administration deported to South Sudan, a move that is being hotly debated among members of the chattering class.

While discussing the matter on host Abby Phillips’ panel, Jennings pushed back against those suggesting that the White House shouldn’t send these individuals to South Sudan — especially since none of them come from that country.

“Sex offenders, homicide, kidnapping, murder in the first degree, battery, larceny, cocaine possession, murder, robbery, DUI, child sex abuse, and sex assault on someone with a mental illness,” Jennings said, reading from the list of offenses for which these individuals were convicted. “The Sudan is too good for these people. I'm not sure any other country would take them.”

Phillips countered, “What about their home country?”

“I’m not sure they’ll take them.” Jennings replied. “I don't care what we do with them. These are heinous, violent criminals, and they do not need to be here. That's all I know.”

The migrants came from Vietnam, Mexico, Myanmar, Laos, and Cuba. Todd Lyons, acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), claimed on Tuesday that the governments of these countries refused to accept these individuals. During a news conference, he said the deportees “represent the true national security threats.”

However, none of these governments have publicly stated whether they would be willing to take these individuals back. However, South Sudanese authorities have already indicated that while none of the migrants have yet arrived, they would be investigated and “re-deported to their correct country.”

Meanwhile, a federal judge on Tuesday ordered the White House to retain custody of the migrants after the plane lands in South Sudan. “I am not going to order that the plane turn around,” said US District Judge Brian E. Murphy.

The judge on Wednesday concluded that the Trump administration violated his April injunction on deporting migrants to countries that they do not come from. His injunction mandated that the White House give at least 15 days' notice to deportees and a period in which they can challenge their deportations.

I haven’t been a fan of sending people to countries they do not come from — especially without even a modicum of due process. However, in this case, these people were already convicted of egregious crimes, with the exception of the individual convicted of possessing cocaine and DUI. Perhaps our government shouldn’t send people to a war zone rife with human rights abuses just because they had some drugs and stupidly drove while inebriated.

But if it is true that their home countries won’t accept them, then they have to be sent somewhere. There is no reason to allow people like this to endanger American citizens.

