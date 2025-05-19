Trump Finished a Call With Putin and There’s Big News
Sanctuary Fail: ICE Nabs Criminal Aliens in Massachusetts
Latest Harvard Poll on the Economy Has to Just Devastate Dems
The DOJ Is Going to Review Biden's Pardons
A Medical Doctor Dropped a Bombshell on MSNBC About Biden's Cancer Diagnosis
Biden Fought It, Trump Settled It – Here's What Ashli Babbitt's Family Will...
Trump Gives Huge Update on Ukraine War After Speaking With Putin
Patel and Bongino Blow Up Epstein Conspiracy Theories: 'He Killed Himself'
Scott Adams Announces Terminal Cancer Diagnosis, Expects to Be 'Checking Out' This Summer
VIP
New Gun Control Bill Likely Violates More Than Just the Second Amendment
‘The Fun Is Over’: California District Attorney Promises Illegal Alien Crackdown
Here's the Rundown on Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
VIP
Israeli Minister: Trump a 'Miracle' for Israel, Broader Middle East
The CBS News Chief Is Leaving
Tipsheet

Supreme Court Gives Trump a Major Victory on Immigration

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 19, 2025 1:19 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The US Supreme Court has lifted an injunction against its effort to revoke legal status for over 500,000 migrants who were part of the Biden-era CHNV program.

This ruling is another victory for the Trump administration’s efforts to curb illegal immigration. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was the only judge to dissent.

Advertisement

Back in April, President Donald Trump attempted to revoke the legal status of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who entered the country legally. A federal judge later placed an injunction on the move.

From CBS News

U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani blocked the Trump administration from moving forward with its plan to terminate the legal status of those migrants on April 24. The administration had warned those affected by its announcement that they would need to self deport by that date or face arrest and deportation by federal immigration agents.

But Talwani suspended the deportation warnings the government had sent and prohibited officials from revoking the legal protection, known as immigration parole, that the Biden administration granted to more than half a million Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans.

Talwani said those mass parole terminations could not happen without each case being reviewed.

The "early termination, without any case-by-case justification, of legal status for noncitizens who have complied with DHS programs and entered the country lawfully undermines the rule of law," wrote Talwani, who sits on the federal district court in Boston.

The CHNV program allowed people from the four countries to apply for humanitarian parole into the US. Itt offered a legal pathway for up to 30,000 people per month to enter the country for up to two years if they had an American sponsor, passed background checks, and met other requirements. The purpose was to curb illegal immigration by providing a controlled and secure process for people seeking to reside in the country.

Recommended

Trump Finished a Call With Putin and There’s Big News Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

The Trump administration brought the matter before the Supreme Court earlier this month to seek emergency relief. The White House argued that Talwani “has nullified one of the Administration’s most consequential immigration policy decisions” and insisted that the presence of those who entered the country under the program was deemed” contrary to U.S. interests.”

The matter is still being litigated in court, but the administration can proceed with revoking the legal status of those who entered the US under the CHNV program.

Tags: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Finished a Call With Putin and There’s Big News Katie Pavlich
A Medical Doctor Dropped a Bombshell on MSNBC About Biden's Cancer Diagnosis Matt Vespa
The DOJ Is Going to Review Biden's Pardons Matt Vespa
Democrats Show Their True Colors Kurt Schlichter
Scott Adams Announces Terminal Cancer Diagnosis, Expects to Be 'Checking Out' This Summer Jeff Charles
Scott Jennings Warns GOP Lawmakers: Oppose Trump’s Bill, and You’ll Pay for It Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Finished a Call With Putin and There’s Big News Katie Pavlich
Advertisement