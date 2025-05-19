Supreme Court Gives Trump a Major Victory on Immigration

The US Supreme Court has lifted an injunction against its effort to revoke legal status for over 500,000 migrants who were part of the Biden-era CHNV program.

This ruling is another victory for the Trump administration’s efforts to curb illegal immigration. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was the only judge to dissent.

The Supreme Court has sided with the Trump administration (8-1 with Jackson dissenting) to stay an injunction from the lower court blocking the March cancellation of parole for migrants under the Biden administration's CHNV program. pic.twitter.com/DTexbjTS4h — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 19, 2025

Back in April, President Donald Trump attempted to revoke the legal status of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who entered the country legally. A federal judge later placed an injunction on the move.

From CBS News:

U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani blocked the Trump administration from moving forward with its plan to terminate the legal status of those migrants on April 24. The administration had warned those affected by its announcement that they would need to self deport by that date or face arrest and deportation by federal immigration agents. But Talwani suspended the deportation warnings the government had sent and prohibited officials from revoking the legal protection, known as immigration parole, that the Biden administration granted to more than half a million Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans. Talwani said those mass parole terminations could not happen without each case being reviewed. The "early termination, without any case-by-case justification, of legal status for noncitizens who have complied with DHS programs and entered the country lawfully undermines the rule of law," wrote Talwani, who sits on the federal district court in Boston. The CHNV program allowed people from the four countries to apply for humanitarian parole into the US. Itt offered a legal pathway for up to 30,000 people per month to enter the country for up to two years if they had an American sponsor, passed background checks, and met other requirements. The purpose was to curb illegal immigration by providing a controlled and secure process for people seeking to reside in the country.

The Trump administration brought the matter before the Supreme Court earlier this month to seek emergency relief. The White House argued that Talwani “has nullified one of the Administration’s most consequential immigration policy decisions” and insisted that the presence of those who entered the country under the program was deemed” contrary to U.S. interests.”

The matter is still being litigated in court, but the administration can proceed with revoking the legal status of those who entered the US under the CHNV program.