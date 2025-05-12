Jasmine Crockett Just Revealed Democrats' 'White Boy' Plans for the Next Election

The Democrats are planning to display their undying commitment to diversity by pushing “the safest white boy” it can find to run for president in 2028, if Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is to be believed.

During an appearance on “Urban View,” Crockett told the hosts that Democrats are afraid of nominating a woman again after the dismal failures of Hillary Clinton and former Vice President Kamala Harris. This means the party is planning to push a white male to take up the party’s mantle in the next presidential election.

“I think that that's a natural fear because we just want to win. There's a lot of people that are like, You know what? Let's go find the safest white boy we can find. I'm just saying,” Crockett said.

The lawmaker further stated, “I can tell you that there is one specific candidate” and that she “had a donor on the phones with me telling me that all the donors are lining up behind that candidate.”

“And I tell you, it’s not a Black person nor woman,” Crockett added.

And when I say ‘they,’ it's the same donors that most likely had their opinions about Joe Biden. So that would be the ‘they’ that I would talk about.

The lawmaker went on to assert that Democrats should not “give up” their power as they continue to battle with President Donald Trump.

People fail to recognize how unique Trump is. They continue to say, ‘Well, we lost.’ Well, they both lost to Trump. Trump, who is a misogynist. Trump, who is going to ramp up the misogynist in the first place because that's what he does. He is disrespectful. Right now, he still doesn't know how to deal with me because if you punch me, I'm punching back, okay? So here's the deal. Now, I know he think he running again, but that ain't happening. I don't care what all is going on in this country, and I don't care how many things we won't say we are absolutely going to do. I am telling you all with all confidence, he is not running for a third term. That is not a thing.

Crockett may have thought she was being clever by declaring that Trump would not seek a third term. But she probably didn’t know that the president already affirmed that he won’t try to run again.

But here’s the question: Who is this “white boy” Crockett speaks of? Some already have their predictions.

My money is still on California Gov. Gavin Newsom. No other Democrat politician has the level of name recognition and political chops that Newsom does at the moment. But 2028 is still far away, so anything could change.

It is also worth noting that, if Crockett’s statements are accurate, Democrats might be ever so slightly backing away from identity politics. It appears they no longer have faith that running a woman or a racial minority for president is a winning strategy for them.