Democrats Are Fuming After Biden's Excruciating Appearance on 'The View'

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 09, 2025 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Former President Joe Biden appeared on “The View” earlier this week, and Democrats are about as happy as a housefly in a spider web.

The former president sat down with the ladies on “The View” and discussed his presidency while slamming President Donald Trump, saying he had “the worst 100 days any president’s ever had.”

Biden laughably suggested that he was in full control of his faculties while serving as president. However, he did take a modicum of responsibility for the Democrats’ humiliating losses in 2024, saying, “I was in charge, and he won.”

There were some rather awkward moments during his appearance in which his wife, former first lady Jill Biden, had to pull him out of the quicksand.

Several Democrats took Biden to task for making a public appearance despite his apparent cognitive issues. Anthony Coley, who worked under the Biden administration, told The Hill, "Every time Joe Biden emerges, we fight an old war,” and that the Democratic brand “needs trusted messengers and fighters who can reach independents and moderates and inspire the base. Joe Biden ain’t that.”

While some gave Biden credit for acknowledging his role in the Democrats’ defeat last year, others suggested this wasn’t enough. A Democratic strategist told The Hill that the former president must “take responsibility for his actions” and “own up to the fact that he caused Democrats to lose.”

Another strategist suggested that “the most significant litmus test for any Democrat in the 2028 field will be how and if they admonish Biden for the political judgment in the final 18 months of his political career.”

Democrats are right to be angry, of course. Biden nearly single-handedly wrecked the Democrats’ chances of even winning a dog catcher election with his incompetence and refusal to pass the mantle on to someone else. 

In fact, if he had just announced that he didn’t plan to seek a second term, it could have given Democrats a chance to rally behind a new standard bearer. They might have even avoided nominating former Vice President Kamala Harris, a disaster of a candidate.

This would not have guaranteed that the Democrats could have defeated Trump last year, but it would have at least given them a fighting chance. But one thing is clear: Biden isn’t doing his party any favors by insisting on participating in public interviews like this. 

