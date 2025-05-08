Trump Wants to Dissolve These Three Agencies – A Federal Judge Won't Let Him

A federal judge on Tuesday stopped the Trump administration from shutting down three federal agencies in the latest ruling against the White House’s agenda.

The administration sought to end funding for the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the Minority Business Development Agency, and the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service. These agencies were originally established by Congress, an issue US District Judge John McConnell Jr. in Rhode Island brought up in his ruling.

From ABC News:

U.S. District Judge John McConnell, Jr. in Rhode Island said Trump can't unilaterally end the funding and programs for the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the Minority Business Development Agency and the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service. All three agencies were established by Congress. Trump's March 14 executive order directing the agencies to cut as many staffers and programs as legally possible was "arbitrary and capricious," McConnell wrote in Tuesday's order. “It also disregards the fundamental constitutional role of each of the branches of our federal government; specifically, it ignores the unshakable principles that Congress makes the law and appropriates funds, and the Executive implements the law Congress enacted and spends the funds Congress appropriated.”

McConnell’s ruling comes after 21 states brought a lawsuit against the White House challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order. That mandated the dissolution of each program not enshrined by law.

The plaintiffs argued that the move would harm the general public by removing hundreds of millions of dollars, ABC News reported.

The government argued in court that the plaintiffs lacked standing to pursue the legal action. But McConnell rejected that argument, according to Fox News.

"The States have presented compelling evidence illustrating that the harms stemming from the dismantling of IMLS, MBDA, and FMCS are already unfolding or are certain to occur," McConnell stated, pointing to "the significant reduction in personnel available and competent to administer these agencies’ funds and services and the elimination of certain programs that served the States."

This is not the first time McConnell has ruled against the Trump administration. Back in January, he stopped the White House from imposing a national freeze on federal grants.

The Trump administration has not indicated whether it will appeal this ruling.