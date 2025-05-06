Trump Slams Canada Over Harsh Truths
Wait, That's Why Tillis Is Nuking One of Trump's Nominees?
Watch How Quickly Trump Shuts Down Reporter Asking if He Would Lift Tariffs...
Father Allegedly Kills Officer After Police Fatally Shoot His Son
This Is How Companies Are Avoiding Trump's Tariffs
Mike Pence Comes Out of Hiding to Shred Trump's Policies
Buffalo School System Attorney Attacks Whistleblower SVU Cop, Botches It Spectacularly
Vance Blasts Omar Over Resurfaced Clip
McMahon Sends Blistering Letter to Harvard Concerning Future Research Grants
VIP
UPDATE: What Ever Happened to the Middle Eastern Illegal Immigrants Who Tried to...
WaPo Columnist Lauds JB Pritzker After Inflammatory Rhetoric
The FBI ‘Butchered’ the Investigation of the 2017 Congressional Baseball Shooting, Report...
VIP
Dems in Further Disarray As Former Party Members Bowman, Bush Try to Offer...
Dozens of Illegal Aliens Were Arrested in This Border State
Tipsheet

Trump Just Made This Nation Drop its Tariffs to Zero

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 06, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that India has agreed to remove all its tariffs on US goods entering the country.

The president made the announcement during a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. While addressing reporters, Trump noted that India has “the highest tariffs in the world” and that its government “agreed already to drop it.”

Advertisement

They'll drop it to nothing. They've already agreed. They would have never done that for anybody else but me. So we're going to put down some numbers, and we're going to say, ‘Our country is open for business,’ and they're going to come in, and they're going to pay.

Trump did not go into the details of the new trade deal, but it seems clear the two parties will have another announcement soon. Last month, Trump announced a 90-day pause on the tariffs he announced at the beginning of April. Now, each country’s tariffs are set at ten percent. However, the tariffs Trump imposed on China remain the same.

It appears there may be more deals in the future as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s team communicates with other trading partners. From NDTV:

Recommended

Wait, That's Why Tillis Is Nuking One of Trump's Nominees? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Talks got underway in the run-up to, and after, President Trump's Liberation Day announcement of sweeping tariffs on nearly all of the US's trading partners. Imports from India were tariffed at 26 per cent, which is currently down to 10 per cent, a flat rate the American president announced for all countries in a 90-day pause, with the exception of China, whose goods are under a 145 per cent levy.

Scott Bessent, the treasury secretary, said at a congressional hearing Tuesday, the US is currently in talks with 17 of its 18 major trading partners - China is the 18th - and that he expects to see deals being announced soon.

This news could portend even better outcomes with other nations vying to make deals with the Trump administration. Hopefully, this means Trump’s tariffs won’t be necessary for much longer.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP TARIFFS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, That's Why Tillis Is Nuking One of Trump's Nominees? Matt Vespa
Watch How Quickly Trump Shuts Down Reporter Asking if He Would Lift Tariffs on Canada Jeff Charles
Trump Slams Canada Over Harsh Truths Katie Pavlich
Father Allegedly Kills Officer After Police Fatally Shoot His Son Jeff Charles
Buffalo School System Attorney Attacks Whistleblower SVU Cop, Botches It Spectacularly Tom Knighton
Surprise: Media Outlets Keep Omitting Key Facts About Crimes Committed By... Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Wait, That's Why Tillis Is Nuking One of Trump's Nominees? Matt Vespa
Advertisement