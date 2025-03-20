FBI Arrests State Senator for Trying to Solicit Minor for Sex

Republican Minnesota state Sen. Justin Eichorn is facing charges for allegedly trying to solicit a minor for sex.

Fox News reported that an FBI affidavit reveals how the lawmaker allegedly tried to pay a minor for sex.

An affidavit signed by an FBI special agent details how Eichorn, who had actually been corresponding with law enforcement, allegedly arranged to pay for sex. "Bloomington Police Department detectives communicated with the man who thought he was talking to a 17-year-old female. On March 17, a detective arranged to meet with the male at a location near the 8300 block of Normandale Avenue in Bloomington," a press release on the bloomingtonmn.gov website states. "The male, identified as Justin David Eichorn, age 40, of Grand Rapids, Minn. was observed arriving in the area by pickup truck. Eichorn was arrested without incident outside of his vehicle by uniformed Bloomington Police Officers."

Eichorn allegedly sent text messages to the officer he believed to be a teenage girl. “What’s a guy gota [sic] do to get with the hottest girl online tonight” one message read.

The FBI claimed that after being told the girl was 17 years old, he wrote, “Ok will ya send me a naught pic of you to show me your real?”

From The Minnesota Star Tribune:

He was initially charged in Hennepin County District Court with a felony count of soliciting prostitution from a minor over the age of 16. That criminal complaint alleged he showed up with a condom and enough cash to pay for what he believed would be 30 minutes of sex. Moments after the state filed its case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced it had also charged Eichorn. As is typical, the state case was dismissed in favor of the federal prosecution. We tested household products for PFAS using Minnesota’s new regulations. Here’s what we found. According to charges in both courts and police: Eichorn sent a text message to a phone number in an online ad on March 11 and arranged to meet who he believed was a 17-year-old girl near the 8300 block of Normandale Boulevard, not far from public parks and hotels. He arrived in a pickup truck and was arrested without incident outside his vehicle by uniformed police about 5:45 p.m. Monday. Police searched his pickup truck and seized two cellphones, a condom in the driver’s side door and $129 in cash. Law enforcement intends to search the phones for further evidence. After arresting he lawmaker, the authorities found cash and an unopened condom in his vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Eichorn resigned after his arrest was made public and the state Senate was set to expel him. He is expected to be in court on Thursday for his initial hearing, The Minnesota Star Tribune reported.