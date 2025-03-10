A Fresh Round of Security Clearance Revocations Has Dropped
Watch Dylan Mulvaney Try to Answer Questions About Biological Males Competing Against Female Athletes

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  March 10, 2025 3:45 PM
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

The debate over trans-identified athletes is so toxic even trans-influencer Dylan Mulvaney appeared to avoid touching it.

During a recent appearance on “The View,” he was asked about California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s comments on the matter during a recent podcast episode.

Host Whoopi Goldberg began, “I wanted to ask you because there's been all of this debate about whether transgender athletes should be able to compete, and last week, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that he thinks that trans athletes competing in girls and women's sports was deeply unfair.”

Mulvaney jokingly replied: “I played a sport, I was six years old, and I was on a soccer team, but I assigned myself as the nurse.

He continued, saying that he “sat with the band-aids.”

Mulvaney continued: “And so, in the words of Wicked, I am not that girl, but a dear friend of mine, Skyler, he is a trans athlete. His handle's Pink Manta Ray. That's someone who. I really look to for guidance. And I think that is what's tricky. Is, like, now stepping in this identity. I'm still like a baby trans. I've only three years in. Tomorrow's my anniversary.”

Of course, that last line elicited applause from the audience, saving him from having to give a substantive answer.

The governor hosted his first podcast episode with guest Charlie Kirk, a conservative podcaster and founder of Turning Point USA. During the conversation, Kirk asked Newsom, “Would you say no to men in female sports?”

Newsom affirmed that it is “an issue of fairness” and that he agreed with Kirk’s position. “It’s deeply unfair,” the governor said.

However, the governor argued that while forcing female athletes to compete against biological males is unfair, there should be some empathy for those suffering from gender dysphoria. “These poor people are more likely to commit suicide, have anxiety and depression,” he said, also arguing that “the way that people talk down to vulnerable communities is an issue that I have a hard time with as well.”

Newsom further admitted that this issue was political suicide for Democrats, who have been pushing for biological males to be allowed into women’s sports. During the 2024 presidential campaign, Republicans used this against the left to great effect, especially since most Americans reject the notion that actual females should be forced to play against men.

There’s a reason why Mulvaney squirmed through that answer, of course. No matter what progressives say, pitting biological males against women is blatantly unfair because of the distinct physical advantages men have over women.

Yes, Newsom is right that folks should have some empathy for people who deal with gender dysphoria – especially children. These folks need treatment and compassion. Unfortunately, progressives prefer pushing them into “gender-affirming care,” pressuring parents to allow their children to be subject to potentially irreversible treatments such as puberty blockers, hormones, and in some cases, surgery.

It is also worth asking: Where is the empathy for women and girls who have to compete against men in order to adhere to progressives’ warped views on gender ideology? These people are not only robbed of victories and opportunities, they are also in danger. Several female athletes have been injured in various sports by trans-identified men who are physically stronger and faster.

Unfortunately, the hard left only claims to have empathy for those who suffer from gender confusion, and they exploit these people to advance their political and cultural agenda.

