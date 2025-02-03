Red State Teachers Union Plans National Black Lives Matter Week in Schools

The Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) is reportedly planning to celebrate the National Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action.

The organization announced the event in a post on social media, which was obtained by school choice advocate Corey DeAngelis.

“Next week we celebrate the National Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action,” the notice reads. “On Monday, February 3, join us at 6 pm CST for a kick-off event on Intergenerational Resistance: Honoring the 1964 School Boycott and Today’s Youth Struggles.”

The announcement further notes that “This date marks the 61st anniversary of the 1964 New York City school boycott,” in which “hundreds of thousands of youth, supported by parents, educators and community leaders, boycotted school to demand an end to segregation, systemic racism and inequitable education.”

BREAKING: The Texas teachers union will "celebrate the National BLM at School Week of Action" next week 🚨 pic.twitter.com/LFbhbSAfGY — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 31, 2025

This “Week of Action,” includes a focus on several pillars of progressive orthodoxy, including “restorative & transformative justice,” “globalism,” “trans affirming,” “queer affirming,” “Black villages,” and being “unapologetically Black,” and all sorts of hard leftist ideological claptrap.

Here is a schedule for their "2025 Week of Action." pic.twitter.com/tBcwjEWlMw — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 31, 2025

DeAngelis notes that TSTA “is the state affiliate of the National Education Association,” which is the largest teachers union in America.

The initiative’s mission is to “lead with the heart and courageously work to address racial injustice in education, embodying Black joy, confronting anti-Blackness, and building authentic partnerships with all who support creating equitable school communities across the nation,” according to its website.

It is no surprise that these indoctrination efforts are occurring in a red state like Texas. Progressives are using government-run schools in all states to inculcate students with their ideology on issues such as race, gender, and sexuality.

Unfortunately, government-run schools seem hellbent on going along with this agenda to influence young minds that will later grow up to be adults who embrace these Marxist ideals disguised as efforts to ease the impact of racism. As is typical, the hard left is exploiting Black Americans and their historical struggles to push their ultimate agenda: Achieving more power and influence and imposing their authoritarian beliefs on the rest of us.

Those who do not want America to descend even further into socialism need to continue fighting against these efforts to use state governments to indoctrinate the youth. Fortunately, there are several ways to push back.

Texas is gearing up for yet another battle over school choice, which would give parents more options when it comes to deciding where and how their children will be educated. The state Senate committee recently advanced Senate Bill 2, which would create education savings accounts (ESAs) that will allow parents to use $10,000 of taxpayer funds per student to pay for private school tuition or other educational expenses.

Gov. Greg Abbott has been determined to pass significant school choice legislation but has met with opposition from Democrats and Republicans. However, he and his allies are not backing down. When parents can choose where their children attend school, they can more effectively shield their children from efforts to turn them into mini social justice warriors.

Of course, this does not mean parents should stop fighting against the leftist agenda in government-run schools. The bottom line is that educational institutions should never serve as a vehicle through which the hard left can influence young minds. But school choice can provide one of several ways to combat this agenda.