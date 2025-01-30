Josh Hawley Eviscerates Biden's FBI for Targeting Parents, Catholics, Pro-Lifers

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), during Kash Patel’s confirmation hearing for FBI Director, lashed out at the Biden administration’s use of the Bureau against political opponents.

Advertisement

While questioning Patel, he asked: “Is it appropriate for the Federal Bureau of Investigation to attempt to recruit spies or informants into religious institutions in this country, particularly Catholic parishes?”

Patel answered, “I don't believe so, sir.”

Hawley continued, asking if Patel was familiar with an FBI memo listing Catholic churches that the Bureau intended to infiltrate.

Patel indicated he was familiar with the document.

The senator asked whether the nominee would commit to “finally and officially withdraw this memo and make it clear that this is not only unacceptable but that it is an absolute violation of the First Amendment that every American enjoys under the Constitution of the United States.”

Patel answered in the affirmative.

The lawmaker also asked whether Patel would “conduct an investigation and find out who wrote this memo, who spread this memo, the field offices involved in this memo.” He further recalled former FBI Director Christopher Wray lying about the document. “He told us initially that it didn’t happen, that the FBI didn’t make any list of churches.”

A whistleblower brought forward the list for us. He said then that only one field office had worked on it. Turns out we know from another whistleblower, multiple field office worked on it. He said that it was never posted on the internal system. It turns out it was. We believe it's still in effect. Will you find out who was involved in this gross abuse of Americans' First Amendment rights? And will you discipline them? And if you possibly can, will you fire them, Mr. Patel, consistent with department policy and law?

Patel replied, saying Hawley has his “commitment to investigate any matters such as this one that are important to Congress” and that he will “fully utilize, if confirmed, the investigative powers of the FBI to give you the information you require and also to hold those accountable who violated the sacred trust placed in them at the FBI.”

Hawley expressed his approval of Patel’s answer, saying that having the FBI “corrupted politically such that it is targeting people of faith in this country and then lying about it to this committee and the American people is unimaginable.”

Sen. Josh Hawley calls out the FBI for targeting Catholics during Kash Patel's confirmation hearing:



"Is it appropriate for the FBI to attempt to recruit spies or informants into religious institutions, particularly Catholic parishes? pic.twitter.com/d7DddpHzBj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 30, 2025

In his further line of questioning, Hawley also brought up how the FBI targeted parents who spoke out in school board meetings against inappropriate material in the classroom.

Do you think it is appropriate for the FBI to be sending agents, including counterterrorism agents, to the parents of children who went to school board meetings and asked about critical race theory in their schools, asked about the schools' masking policy during COVID? Should those parents be treated as domestic terrorists?

Advertisement

Patel acknowledged that “Parents who have the courage to ensure their children are taught what they feel is right, and those who have the courage of their convictions to go in my book, will never be ‘domestic terrorists.’”

SEN. HAWLEY: Do you think it is appropriate of the FBI to be sending agents to the parents of children who went to school board meetings…should those parents be treated as domestic terrorists?



KASH PATEL: Parents who have the courage to ensure their children are taught what… pic.twitter.com/7OQnAbJaZ6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 30, 2025

The FBI was not only weaponized against President Donald Trump but also against everyday Americans. The agency also went after pro-life protesters, prosecuting them under the FACE Act for engaging in nonviolent protests. Hopefully, these practices will end under Kash Patel.