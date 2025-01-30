Adam Schiff Tried to Take Down Kash Patel. It Went How You'd Expect.
Here Are the Details on Trump's Illegals to GITMO Plan
Townhall Is Hiring!
Trump Buries Pete Buttigieg for Failed DOT Management
Here's Why a CNN Reporter Melted Down After Trump's Reagan Airport Presser
The Lib Trolls Who Tried to Blame Trump for the Reagan Airport Disaster...
Kash Patel Had His Confirmation Hearing. Here's How it Went.
Priest Expertly Trolls the Left by Channeling Elon Musk During Speech
Sen. Blumenthal Made an Utter Fool of Himself When He Tried to Trip...
RFK Jr. Gets a Boost From Rand Paul After He Lectures Dem Colleagues...
VIP
Is Kamala Harris Still Leading the 2028 Primary?
Why Did Eric Swalwell Post This After the Deadly Air Collision?
House Democrat: Of Course We Should Revoke Visas From Pro-Terrorism Foreign Students in...
Mazie Hirono Is Back at It With Her Weird Questioning
Tipsheet

Josh Hawley Eviscerates Biden's FBI for Targeting Parents, Catholics, Pro-Lifers

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  January 30, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), during Kash Patel’s confirmation hearing for FBI Director, lashed out at the Biden administration’s use of the Bureau against political opponents.

Advertisement

While questioning Patel, he asked: “Is it appropriate for the Federal Bureau of Investigation to attempt to recruit spies or informants into religious institutions in this country, particularly Catholic parishes?”

Patel answered, “I don't believe so, sir.”

Hawley continued, asking if Patel was familiar with an FBI memo listing Catholic churches that the Bureau intended to infiltrate.

Patel indicated he was familiar with the document.

The senator asked whether the nominee would commit to “finally and officially withdraw this memo and make it clear that this is not only unacceptable but that it is an absolute violation of the First Amendment that every American enjoys under the Constitution of the United States.”

Patel answered in the affirmative.

The lawmaker also asked whether Patel would “conduct an investigation and find out who wrote this memo, who spread this memo, the field offices involved in this memo.” He further recalled former FBI Director Christopher Wray lying about the document. “He told us initially that it didn’t happen, that the FBI didn’t make any list of churches.”

A whistleblower brought forward the list for us. He said then that only one field office had worked on it. Turns out we know from another whistleblower, multiple field office worked on it. He said that it was never posted on the internal system. It turns out it was. We believe it's still in effect. Will you find out who was involved in this gross abuse of Americans' First Amendment rights? And will you discipline them? And if you possibly can, will you fire them, Mr. Patel, consistent with department policy and law?

Recommended

Adam Schiff Tried to Take Down Kash Patel. It Went How You'd Expect. Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Patel replied, saying Hawley has his “commitment to investigate any matters such as this one that are important to Congress” and that he will “fully utilize, if confirmed, the investigative powers of the FBI to give you the information you require and also to hold those accountable who violated the sacred trust placed in them at the FBI.”

Hawley expressed his approval of Patel’s answer, saying that having the FBI “corrupted politically such that it is targeting people of faith in this country and then lying about it to this committee and the American people is unimaginable.”

In his further line of questioning, Hawley also brought up how the FBI targeted parents who spoke out in school board meetings against inappropriate material in the classroom.

Do you think it is appropriate for the FBI to be sending agents, including counterterrorism agents, to the parents of children who went to school board meetings and asked about critical race theory in their schools, asked about the schools' masking policy during COVID? Should those parents be treated as domestic terrorists?

Advertisement

Patel acknowledged that “Parents who have the courage to ensure their children are taught what they feel is right, and those who have the courage of their convictions to go in my book, will never be ‘domestic terrorists.’”

The FBI was not only weaponized against President Donald Trump but also against everyday Americans. The agency also went after pro-life protesters, prosecuting them under the FACE Act for engaging in nonviolent protests. Hopefully, these practices will end under Kash Patel.

Tags: FBI JOSH HAWLEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Adam Schiff Tried to Take Down Kash Patel. It Went How You'd Expect. Katie Pavlich
Why Couldn't DC Officials Say This Last Night About the Reagan Air Disaster? Matt Vespa
Here's Why a CNN Reporter Melted Down After Trump's Reagan Airport Presser Matt Vespa
Lindsey Graham's Exchange With Kash Patel Reminds Us How Corrupt the FBI Has Become Jeff Charles
Sen. Blumenthal Made an Utter Fool of Himself When He Tried to Trip Up Kash Patel Jeff Charles
Why Did Eric Swalwell Post This After the Deadly Air Collision? Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Adam Schiff Tried to Take Down Kash Patel. It Went How You'd Expect. Katie Pavlich
Advertisement