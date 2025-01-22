'It's Certainly a Downer': John Bolton Whines About Trump Revoking His Security Clearance

Former National Security Director John Bolton has spoken out on President Donald Trump’s decision to revoke his security clearance, as well as 50 other former intelligence officials who falsely claimed the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation.

The president also removed Bolton’s Secret Service security detail. During an appearance with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Bolton criticized the move, saying it was “typical of Trump,” especially amid Iranian threats to target him for assassination.

You know, when President Biden, recognizing the threat against me and several other current and former U.S. government officials, authorized Secret Service to restore protection, which I had had when I was national security adviser, I'm sure he probably wasn't the happiest man in the world because of the criticisms that I've made of him on his foreign policy.

Bolton continued, saying Biden maintained his security clearance and security detail “because it’s simply not permissible to allow a rogue state like the terrorists in Iran to threaten Americans, whether they’re in government or not, simply for expressing opinions or in the case of the government employees doing their job.”

He added: “Trump has decided to reverse it. It's obviously within his power to do it, but I think this is a matter that people should take seriously and let him contemplate. Who made the right decision here, President Biden or President Trump?”

Tapper brought up an incident in which the authorities arrested an Iranian national who was targeting Bolton and others. “Is he ultimately saying, ‘I hope you die?’ I mean, how do you interpret this?” Tapper asked.

Bolton replied, “Well, I think it's certainly a downer for expressing your opposition to Donald Trump. As I say now, I'm going to make sure measures are in place to provide protection, but I think the signal is clear.”

The former National Security Advisor further argued that “This should not be a partisan matter. It should not be a matter of differing opinions on policy or personalities.”

Bolton has been a prominent critic of Trump since being fired from his administration. When the laptop story gained steam on the airwaves and interwebs in the leadup to the 2020 presidential election, Trump opponents worked feverishly to suppress it. X, which was known as Twitter back then, banned any mention of the story, which was reported by The New York Post.

Shortly after, 51 former intelligence officials signed a letter deceptively claiming the content on the laptop was part of a Russian disinformation campaign. It was later revealed that the claims were false and that the laptop was authentic.

This prompted many to argue that the former officials were trying to prevent the laptop story from damaging former President Joe Biden’s chances of winning the election. Indeed, it makes sense given that Bolton and the other officials were firmly in Biden’s camp. It is no surprise they were willing to deceive the American public to influence the outcome of the election.