Tipsheet

Wild-Eyed Leftists Set Up Guillotine in DC to Protest Trump's Inauguration

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  January 20, 2025 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump has been officially sworn in, and leftists are about as happy as a vegan at a barbecue. During the inauguration, a horde of protesters demonstrated in the streets of Washington, D.C. to oppose the president and his policies.

Fortunately, there was little violence. But the hysteria was reminiscent of what the nation saw when Trump took office during his first term in 2017.

Most striking was video footage circulating on social media showing leftist protesters setting up a guillotine with an LGBTQ flag in the area. Oddly enough, there was no backlash from establishment media outlets as there was when folks on the right set up a similar device during the protest at the United States Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

The protesters had painted the phrase "come get sum" on the structure. One protester wore an executioner costume, while another held a sign that read, "The revolution is now."

Those demonstrating appeared to be part of the ANSWER Coalition, a group of several progressive organizations. 

On the day before the inauguration thousands of people rallied in the street to rail against the incoming administration. Video footage shows several of these individuals voicing their reasons for opposing the president.

In one exchange, a woman wearing a pink hat said they would “stand up against the dehumanizing of immigrants and the relegation of women to a lower second-class citizen in America.”

Another individual said he sincerely believes “that Trump is gonna create a situation where media are put in prison or jail and there’s gonna be a real loss of freedom.”

Two days before the inauguration, a large group of protesters strolled through the streets holding signs and chanting slogans.

In another video, protesters can bee seen vandalizing public property, sticking signs with various slogans on different structures.

All in all, the demonstrations were tame compared to what we saw from the left during the George Floyd riots and Antifa vandalism during Trump’s first inauguration. It appears the powers that be on the left plan to take a different approach in their “resistance” against the Trump administration.

Indeed, a group of left-leaning nonprofit groups have already filed a lawsuit against the president over the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This could signal that Democrats might rely more on lawyers in suits instead of purple-haired women with nothing else to do parading in the streets.

