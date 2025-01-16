BREAKING: Ron DeSantis Announces Pick to Replace Marco Rubio in the Senate

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced his pick to replace Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) in the Senate.

DeSantis announced on Thursday that he has chosen Florida attorney general Ashley Moody to represent the Sunshine State in the upper chamber of Congress.

Advertisement

🚨 Big news: Governor DeSantis just announced that Florida’s next U.S. Senator will be our great Attorney General, fifth-generation Floridian, happy warrior against illegal immigration, drug dealers and trafficking, steadfast supporter of law enforcement… ASHLEY MOODY 👏 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/qglNADr8SV — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 16, 2025

When announcing Moody’s selection, Gov. DeSantis said he wanted “somebody that’s going to work with President Trump to deliver on the mandate he earned from the American people,” and will “lean in against the excessive spending and cut spending and stop the inflation.”

DeSantis further stated that he wanted someone who “understands that the federal bureaucracy is run amok and it must be held to account, and we need three branches of government, not four branches of government.”

We need somebody that understands the fight against illegal immigration, is willing to shut the border, and importantly, make sure any legal immigration to this country is putting Americans first, can't be bringing foreigners in to displace our own people in key positions.

He added: “Talk is cheap. We need people that have demonstrated fidelity to these principles with their actions. That is why today I'm proud to announce that I am selecting our attorney general, Ashley Moody, to serve as our next US Senator.”

BREAKING: DeSantis picks Florida AG Ashley Moody to replace Marco Rubio in the Senate. pic.twitter.com/gkWZOh1Xu4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 16, 2025

Moody addressed reporters after DeSantis’ announcement, saying, “I like to get things done, focus on problems, solve the problems, deliver those to the people that hire you, your bosses, the citizens. There's a lot of deadlock in Washington.”

She further stated that she is “ready to show up and fight for this nation and fight for President Trump to deliver the America First agenda on day one.”

"I'm ready to show up and fight for this nation and fight for President Trump to deliver the America First agenda on Day 1."



Florida AG Ashley moody speaks after DeSantis chooses her to fill Marco Rubio's Senate seat. pic.twitter.com/xDNKX80tBF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 16, 2025

Advertisement

Moody has served as Florida’s attorney general since 2019. Before being elected, she worked in the United States Attorney’s Office where she focused on drug, firearm, and fraud. She later served as the youngest judge in Florida in 2006 at the age of 31.

Moody has been involved in. several high-profile legal cases, including lawsuits targeting the Affordable Care Act, and efforts to restore voting rights for former felons. She has also participated in consumer protection, anti-human trafficking initiatives, and combating cybercrime.

She was also a strong supporter of President-elect Trump and was involved in efforts to challenge the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. She joined the Texas lawsuit against states President Joe Biden won.