Thomas Massie Removed From Rules Committee After Opposing House Speaker Mike Johnson

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has reportedly been removed from the House Rules Committee after voting against Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) during his reelection.

Massie has been replaced with Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA), a member of the House Freedom Caucus, according to Axios.

Advertisement

The Kentucky lawmaker has been a constant critic of Johnson ever since he became the Speaker after former Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) ouster.

Recently, he became the only representative to vote against Johnson as he sought to retain the gavel. Other Republican lawmakers like Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) resisted his efforts at first before ultimately deciding to vote for him.

JUST IN: Speaker Johnson has removed Congressman Thomas Massie from the rules committee.



This is a poor decision, Speaker Johnson. pic.twitter.com/TdIWuppwBW — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) January 14, 2025

In the leadup to Johnson’s election, Massie slammed him for his handling of the debate over December’s spending bill, which the Speaker championed to avoid a government shutdown.

In a post on X, Massie accused Johnson of using the Christmas recess to push through a “massive spending bill," that was roundly criticized by conservative Republican lawmakers.

People call me "NostraThomas" for accurately predicting @SpeakerJohnson would use the Christmas recess to force a massive spending bill through Congress.



After claiming he would not, Johnson is embracing a D.C. tradition that's nearly as old as decorating Christmas trees. pic.twitter.com/TRd1ZiCXtc — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 18, 2024

In another post, he claimed Johnson was “the next Paul Ryan,” a former Speaker who was unpopular with conservative Republicans.

On January 3rd, 2017 Paul Ryan was elected Speaker by every Republican except me. Ryan went on to offer a fake repeal of ObamaCare, increased spending, backed the deep state, and didn’t fund a wall. Two years later we lost the majority and democrats made a living hell for Trump. pic.twitter.com/IMHiPGv8Tr — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 30, 2024

Rep. Massie in a post on X indicated that his removal was not retaliation for his opposition to Speaker Johnson. “I volunteered to step aside if the Speaker wanted to place someone else on the Rules Committee and he chose that option,” Massie wrote, also noting that he is looking forward remaining in his role on the Judiciary and Transportation committees.

I volunteered to step aside if the Speaker wanted to place someone else on the Rules Committee and he chose that option. This was not retribution for my vote against him.



I look forward to continuing my work on the Judiciary and Transportation committees. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 14, 2025

Advertisement

Massie was also part of an effort to remove Johnson back in May 2024. He joined with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to force a vote on a motion to vacate. The initiative was eventually shut down when House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) proposed a motion to table Greene’s resolution that was supported by a bipartisan majority.

The lawmaker, along with Reps. Roy and Ralph Norman (R-SC), were placed on the Rules Committee as part of a deal with McCarthy in 2023.