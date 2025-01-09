Why a Mizzou College Professor Deleted This Tweet About James Woods
There Was a Ton of Drama at Jimmy Carter's Funeral
California Wildfires Leave Thousands Homeless and Officials Scrambling for Answers
Migrants Making Mad Dash for the Border Before Trump Is Inaugurated
Goodbye ATF? GOP Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Abolish the Bureau
VIP
Colorado Officially Goes Off the Rails on Guns
IDF Shares Update About a Hostage
2025: A Return to Standards?
There's a New Liberal Politician Trump Is Blaming for California Fires
Flashback: Joe Rogan Said a Firefighter Predicted the Deadly California Wildfires
Heroes, Hostages, Victims: All in One Israeli Arab Family
Reminder: Democrats Should Get Off Their High Horse Over 'Election Denial'
'Hillbilly Elegy' Star Takes a Swipe at JD Vance on 'The View'
Twice-Deported Illegal Alien Charged With Murdering Girlfriend
Tipsheet

House Passes Bill to Sanction International Agency Targeting Israeli Officials

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  January 09, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The House passed a bill that would impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) in response to its decision to issue warrants for the arrests of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other high-profile Israeli officials for alleged war crimes.’

Advertisement

The measure passed in a 243 – 140 vote. Republicans were joined by 45 Democrats backing the proposed legislation.

The issuing of the warrants came amid Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The war began on October 7, 2023, when the terrorist group launched a deadly surprise attack against Israel, murdering scores of civilians and taking others as hostages.

If passed in the Senate, the measure’s sanctions would target ICC officials involved in prosecutions or investigations of U.S. officials or leaders of nations allied with the U.S. without their country’s consent. The sanctions include freezing assets, visa bans, and blocking property transactions, according to a New York Times report.

The original form of the bill had bipartisan support. But the Democrat-led Senate blocked the measure, with many Democratic lawmakers arguing that the measure was overly broad. Now that Republicans have control over both chambers of Congress, the measure is expected to pass.

Recommended

There Was a Ton of Drama at Jimmy Carter's Funeral Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) praised the bill, saying it “sends an incredibly important message across the globe: Do not get in the way of America or our allies trying to bring our people home.”

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) concurred, saying the court’s “rogue actions only enable the terrorists who seek to wipe Israel off the map, and they cannot be allowed to stand unchecked.”

Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) called the court "illegitimate" and expressed support for Israel as a U.S. ally.

The ICC also issued warrants for Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Ismail Haniyeh, and Muhammad Deif. However, Sinwar and Haniyeh had already been killed by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) when the court issued their warrants.

The court does not have the power to enforce its laws, but relies on member nations to arrest individuals who have warrants. Poland’s government in December threatened to arrest Netanyahu if he showed up at Auschwitz to commemorate the Holocaust.

Advertisement

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) was one of several Democrats who argued against the measure, insisting that the ICC should be allowed to target Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders. “Republicans want to sanction the ICC simply because they don’t want the rules to apply to everyone,” he said.

Israel and the U.S. have historically rejected the ICC’s jurisdiction, arguing that it is biased and overreaching. The two countries were among seven that voted against the establishment of the ICC in 1998, according to The New York Times.

Tags: ISRAEL TERRORISM HAMAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There Was a Ton of Drama at Jimmy Carter's Funeral Matt Vespa
Why a Mizzou College Professor Deleted This Tweet About James Woods Matt Vespa
There's a New Liberal Politician Trump Is Blaming for California Fires Rebecca Downs
You Think We Republicans Have Problems? Just Look at the Democrats Kurt Schlichter
Port Strike Averted...and Who the Union Credits Is a Massive Embarrassment for Biden Leah Barkoukis
Gavin Newsom Whining About Trump As Homes Burn Behind Him Perfectly Captures Dem Incompetence Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
There Was a Ton of Drama at Jimmy Carter's Funeral Matt Vespa
Advertisement