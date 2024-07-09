Senate Democrats Demand DOJ Bring Their Lawfare Against Clarence Thomas
The Press Still Has Lots of Questions About Biden's Health and KJP Is...
'TRY AGAIN': Former White House Physician Calls Out Biden Staff for Stonewalling
'Like a Funeral' 'Shell-Shocked,' Endless 'Tears': This House Dem Meeting on Biden Was...
Why Biden Staffers Are Probably Hoping No One Saw This MSNBC Segment
Guess Who's Funding Pro-Hamas Chaos in the U.S. According to the Director of...
Biden's 'Blood Battery' Policy in Africa Is Backfiring, As Expected
'Man in Decline': The New York Times Editorial Board Bashes Biden. Again.
Here's a Telling Detail About CBC's Support for Biden
Biden Administration Opposes SAVE Act. Here's Why.
An Illegal Alien Allegedly Sexually Assaulted an Iowa 12-Year-Old
This New Poll Is Both Extremely Significant and Deeply Worrying for Democrats
Another Poll Spells Bad News for Biden
NY State Police Arrest Several Customs and Border Protection Officers
Tipsheet

European Leaders Show Ukraine Support After Recent Russian Missile Barrage

Jamie Parsons
Jamie Parsons  |  July 09, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Various countries are siding with Ukraine after Russia released a barrage of missiles in Ukraine on July 8. 

In a widespread attack, Russia targeted Ukraine with more than 40 missiles of different types, hitting five Ukrainian cities and a children’s hospital in the capital of Kyiv. European leaders are voicing out their opinions on the attack, condemning Russia for targeting civilians, specifically children, Politico reported.

Advertisement

Right after the attack, the Foreign Minister of Italy, Antonio Tajani, tweeted that the “international community” must condemn “war crimes,” and the government of Italy would “continue to defend the sovereignty of Ukraine and its people.”

The Czech Foreign Minister, Jan Lipavsky, also took to Twitter to say that no one should “yield to aggression,” adding he is headed to the NATO summit “to push for a long-term strategy to contain Russia.”

The president of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, said Austria will continue to stand with Ukraine.

Recommended

'Like a Funeral' 'Shell-Shocked,' Endless 'Tears': This House Dem Meeting on Biden Was a Mess Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Josep Borrell, the European Union foreign policy chief, said Russia is “ruthlessly targeting” Ukraine civilians and he will take note of “all responsible” for the “war crimes.”

The president of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, said attacking children is a different level of cruelty. Russia showed a “lack of humanity” and “disregard for human life” when it targeted children. 

Advertisement

According to AP, Western leaders supporting Ukraine will meet in Washington on Tuesday for a three-day NATO summit. Leaders will try to reassure Ukraine of NATO's support and find ways to offer it help. Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said he hopes the summit will give Ukraine more defense air systems. 

Tags: RUSSIA

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Like a Funeral' 'Shell-Shocked,' Endless 'Tears': This House Dem Meeting on Biden Was a Mess Matt Vespa
Why Biden Staffers Are Probably Hoping No One Saw This MSNBC Segment Matt Vespa
Guess Who's Funding Pro-Hamas Chaos in the U.S. According to the Director of National Intelligence Spencer Brown
Over 100 People Were Shot in Chicago Last Weekend. Guess Who the Mayor Blamed. Madeline Leesman
Here's a Telling Detail About CBC's Support for Biden Rebecca Downs
'I'm Just Reading the Journalism': Conservative Contributor Leaves CNN Panel Stunned (Again) Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Like a Funeral' 'Shell-Shocked,' Endless 'Tears': This House Dem Meeting on Biden Was a Mess Matt Vespa
Advertisement