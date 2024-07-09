European Leaders Show Ukraine Support After Recent Russian Missile Barrage

Various countries are siding with Ukraine after Russia released a barrage of missiles in Ukraine on July 8.

In a widespread attack, Russia targeted Ukraine with more than 40 missiles of different types, hitting five Ukrainian cities and a children’s hospital in the capital of Kyiv. European leaders are voicing out their opinions on the attack, condemning Russia for targeting civilians, specifically children, Politico reported.

Right after the attack, the Foreign Minister of Italy, Antonio Tajani, tweeted that the “international community” must condemn “war crimes,” and the government of Italy would “continue to defend the sovereignty of Ukraine and its people.”

Sono colpito per le immagini dei bombardamenti su Kiev con i quali è stato colpito anche un ospedale pediatrico. Crimini di guerra che vanno condannati da tutta la comunità internazionale. Il Governo continuerà a difendere la sovranità dell’Ucraina e del suo popolo. — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) July 8, 2024

The Czech Foreign Minister, Jan Lipavsky, also took to Twitter to say that no one should “yield to aggression,” adding he is headed to the NATO summit “to push for a long-term strategy to contain Russia.”

While the useful idiots are rambling about peace with Putin, he is sending missiles to a children's hospital. I'm currently heading to the NATO summit to push for a long-term strategy to contain Russia. One cannot yield to aggression. pic.twitter.com/Og5Kvln6b8 — Jan Lipavský (@JanLipavsky) July 8, 2024

The president of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, said Austria will continue to stand with Ukraine.

Today we witness once again how Putins Russia is targeting civilian infrastructure in Kyiv, including Ukraine‘s largest children’s hospital. This is not only prohibited by humanitarian law but absolutely appalling. (1/2) — A. Van der Bellen (@vanderbellen) July 8, 2024

Josep Borrell, the European Union foreign policy chief, said Russia is “ruthlessly targeting” Ukraine civilians and he will take note of “all responsible” for the “war crimes.”

Russia keeps ruthlessy targeting Ukrainian civilians.



Today's air attacks have killed and wounded dozens, and destroyed Kyiv’s largest children hospital, Okhmatdyt.



Ukraine needs air defence now.



All responsible for Russian war crimes will be held to account. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) July 8, 2024

The president of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, said attacking children is a different level of cruelty. Russia showed a “lack of humanity” and “disregard for human life” when it targeted children.

Shaken by Russia’s attack on a children’s hospital in Kyiv. This hospital, which has saved thousands of children, now lies in ruins.



The Kremlin has turned this war into a war against children. Such lack of humanity and disregard for human life are everything we stand against. https://t.co/7IFIoPWtyj — Maia Sandu (@sandumaiamd) July 8, 2024

According to AP, Western leaders supporting Ukraine will meet in Washington on Tuesday for a three-day NATO summit. Leaders will try to reassure Ukraine of NATO's support and find ways to offer it help. Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said he hopes the summit will give Ukraine more defense air systems.