Tipsheet

Biden Administration Opposes SAVE Act. Here's Why.

Jamie Parsons
Jamie Parsons  |  July 09, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Sanz

The Biden Administration opposed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, intending to gain illegal votes in the 2024 election.

The Biden Administration issued a statement on July 8 opposing the SAVE Act, claiming it makes it harder for U.S. citizens to register to vote and get on “voter rolls.” Those in support of the bill, however, claim it does not burden U.S. citizens but makes it harder for noncitizens to register to vote.

“I made clear that we do allow safety vows for ensuring there will be no undue burden to use the Supreme Court's parliaments on a citizens’ right to vote,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), said during an interview on The Benny Show. “There is no burden that's going to be placed on an actual citizen’s ability to go cast a ballot. We are just going to make sure that we try to prevent those who are noncitizens from voting.”

Rep. Roy and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), introduced the SAVE Act on May 8, to ensure illegal aliens and noncitizens do not vote in federal elections. Sen. Lee claimed illegal aliens and noncitizens have been improperly registering to vote and the SAVE Act is necessary to “stop foreign election interference.” 

Given the Biden administration's failing attempt to secure U.S. borders, Rep. Roy said he was not surprised the Biden Administration opposed his bill.

“Of course, they oppose it,” Rep. Roy said. “They don't want any break in their current efforts to try to register people using Medicaid and all these welfare systems which they are currently using to try to register people who are noncitizens.”

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), a cosponsor for the SAVE Act, said he believes Democrats are allowing illegal aliens to enter the U.S. because Democrats believe illegal aliens will be Democrat voters. 

Rep. Roy agreed with Marshall claiming he believes the Biden administration opposed the SAVE Act for political reasons.

“This administration is clearly not interested in safeguarding American citizen’s right to vote,” Rep. Roy said. “This is about political power.”


