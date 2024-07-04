Newest Threat From China: Military AI 'Robot Dogs'

China is posing another threat to the U.S. by producing military AI “robot dogs”.

China released a video on May 25 showing a 110-pound dog-like robot equipped with and firing a rifle. The robot dog also displayed strategic military skills. The video, released by state-run CCTV, raised concern in Congress and prompted House members to demand the Secretary of Defense “report on the threat of China’s use of AI in the military,” according to The Floridian.

The robot dog is battery-operated and can run for two to four hours. It can move forward and backward, lay down, and jump. The robot also has a 4-D wide-angle perception system and can “provide real-time transmission of reconnaissance footage to the command posts.” Additionally, the robot can plan routes and avoid obstacles on its own.

Congress members grew worried about China’s robot dogs, afraid that in the future, American soldiers will face armed robot dogs on the battlefield. Their fears came from a comment made by a Chinese soldier stating that the robot dog can “serve as a new member” and replace Chinese military members.

“It can serve as a new member in our urban combat operations, replacing our members to conduct reconnaissance and identify enemy,” Chen Wei, a Chinese soldier, said in the video.

Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.), a strong proponent of monitoring AI advancements in other countries, said robotic dogs are not new to the U.S. However, China attaching rifles to them and training them for military purposes is worrisome.

After the video was released, Buchanan wrote 18 amendments to the latest draft of the National Defense Authorization Act, one of which concerns monitoring China’s use of AI.

"If we don’t pay attention to what other countries around the world are doing on the AI front, we risk losing our standing on the global stage and position as the world’s preeminent fighting force," Buchanan said.

Buchanan’s legislation proposed to “require” the Secretary of Defense to report on the threat of China’s use of AI in the military, including robot-dogs and “their national security threat to the U.S,” Fox News reported.

"Anyone that tells you that China will only be using these for purely peaceful purposes has their head in the sand,” Buchanan said.

The NDAA FY25 was passed in the House, and all 18 of Buchanan’s amendments were passed in the lower chamber. Now Buchanan must wait to see if President Joe Biden will sign his initiatives into law, according to Military Times.

