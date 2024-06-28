Biden Got a Brutal Fact-Check During His Debate Last Night From the Border Patrol

The Democratic National Committee questioned former Donald Trump's effort to solve the border crisis in an attempt to cover up President Joe Biden's lack of administration at the border.

Minutes after the border was discussed in the first presidential debate of 2024, the DNC tweeted a "fact" about Trump and the border.

FACT: Congressional Republicans walked away from a bipartisan border agreement because Donald Trump told them to. — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) June 28, 2024

The Republican National Committee rushed to defend Trump's stance on the border, claiming under Trump, the "border was secure,." In contrast, under President Joe Biden, the U.S. faces "the worst border crisis in history." The RNC followed its claim by comparing the border situation for each candidate while they were in office, allowing the facts to speak for themselves.

Under President Trump, the border was secure. Joe Biden fueled the worst border crisis in U.S. history. pic.twitter.com/dADxTOtPQk — GOP (@GOP) June 28, 2024

On Thursday night, the DNC scrambled to Twitter in an effort to defame Trump because the committee could not stop Vice President Biden from slipping up on stage and damaging his own reputation. During the debate, Biden claimed the "border patrol endorsed me." The Border Patrol Union responded to Biden's claim, stating they "never have and never will endorse Biden."

Although the DNC raised doubt about Trump on the border crisis, their efforts can not erase the truth: Trump is a strong proponent of securing the borders, and Biden is a fraud.

Throughout his campaign, Trump stated that if he were elected president in 2024, he would try to "restore" the border. On June 22, the RNC tweeted a quote from Trump showing the former president's eagerness to fix the border crisis.

Trump has also frequently called for the Biden Administration to "close the border." In January, Trump claimed he would close the border once he was elected into office–knowing Biden won't do it.

