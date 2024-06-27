MSNBC Host Downplays Crimes Committed by Illegal Aliens

An MSNBC host brushes off the death of a 12-year-old girl during an interview on June 22 to downplay crimes committed by illegal aliens.

During an interview on MSNBC, Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts mentioned the murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray as an example of the crimes being committed by illegal aliens. MSNBC host and former RNC chair Michael Steele dismissed Robert’s comment, claiming the murder is “one out of 11 million.”

Roberts was invited on MSNBC to speak about Heritage’s presidential transition project, Project 25, which aims to build a conservative presidential administration. During the interview, MSNBC news anchor Alicia Menendez asked Roberts to describe how Project 25 would approach deportation.

“I'm specifically interested in as it relates, Dr. Roberts, to the deportation of immigrants and how it's going to work with folks on the interior, and how do you see a future administration utilizing the national guard, ICE, police forces, to deport something like 11 million people,” Menedez said.

Roberts said Project 25 aspires to close the border and have the “biggest deportation system ever in the history of America.” That is because millions of illegal aliens–many who are “committing crimes” such as the murder of 12-year-old Nungaray in Houston–are coming into the U.S.

“So that’s one, that’s one, out of 11 million,” Steele said.

MSNBC host Symone Sanders-Townsend inserted herself into the conversation by citing a statistic arguing that "undocumented immigrants" were less likely to be convicted of a crime, according to Fox News.

"Tell that to the survivors of these people [illegal aliens]," Roberts said. "What do you tell the parents of those people, those young girls that were killed?”

Steele told Roberts a crime committed by an illegal alien– referring to the murder of Nungaray–does not justify the deportation of 11 million because it does not reflect the illegal aliens in the U.S. as a whole.

“What you’re saying is that because we have this instance of individuals behaving badly, that is a reflection of everyone in that community, and that’s just not the case, is it?” Steele said.

Roberts attempted to inform the MSNBC hosts there have been many crimes committed by illegal aliens; however, the hosts continued to fixate on his one example and use it to build an argument against him.

“I would just say, and if Alicia were sitting here and you could hear her, she would say that you are weaponizing a horrific murder to smear 11 million people,” Sanders-Townsend said.

Biden’s border catastrophe—the worst in our nation’s history—is fundamentally reordering America.



It is unjust, illegal & evil that >10 million illegal aliens have entered our country.



We need to close the border and implement the largest mass deportation system in US history. pic.twitter.com/3Cw0RjhRdq — Kevin Roberts (@KevinRobertsTX) June 22, 2024



