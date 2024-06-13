Democrats Use Hunter Biden's Verdict to Justify Trump's Verdict

On Tuesday, Hunter Biden was found guilty on three felony counts in the state of Delaware. The jury deliberated for less than three hours before reaching a verdict related to his 2018 purchase of a firearm while using illicit drugs. Hunter faces up to 25 years in prison, $750,000 in fines, and nine years of supervised release.

When the verdict was announced, many Americans from both sides of the political spectrum went on social media to voice their opinions on Hunter's rightful conviction. The left, however, also used Hunter's verdict to defend the "reliability" of the justice system, often comparing Hunter's verdict with former president Donald Trump's verdict last month.

Essentially, the Left claims the justice system is not broken because it was able to make a "fair" decision in Hunter's case, proving Trump's verdict was "accurately" deliberated.

- Hunter Biden was convicted in the state of Delaware, where the Bidens decidedly have a "home court" advantage -- for the people who say trump couldn't get a fair trial in NYC because… pic.twitter.com/hQxi9mcVvh — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 11, 2024

Brian Krassenstein, a political commentator, tweeted right before the verdict was read he "supported" any decision the jury made, "just like with Trump."

Can you say the same before the verdict is read? — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 11, 2024

After the verdict was announced, Krassenstein tweeted the judicial system is a "separate branch of government from the Executive branch."

Just like I said before this verdict was read this morning, I support the US judicial system, which is a separate branch of government from the Executive branch. Read a civics book or… pic.twitter.com/nNaaYJcO1q — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 11, 2024

Kyle Becker, an independent journalist, also posted a clip of Rachel Scott, ABC News senior congressional correspondent, stating, "[The Hunter Biden verdict] certainly flies in the face of everything that the former president has been pushing, trying to undermine the legal and the justice system."

ABC News is *NOT* handling the Hunter Biden *GUILTY* verdict well pic.twitter.com/mZxLney62b — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 11, 2024



