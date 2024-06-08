Pro-Hamas Activists Who Got Busted for Occupying Stanford President’s Office Have Learned Their Fate

On June 5, pro-Hamas protestors were arrested at Stanford University after “barricading” themselves inside the president's office.

Campus police and Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies cleared out students and alumni from Building 10, the president’s office, arresting 13 protestors in the process early Wednesday morning, according to NBC News. Pro-terrorist protestors broke into the building to voice their demands to the University and ensure they were “met.”

According to The Stanford Daily, around 10 students were in the building, and about 50 other protestors surrounded it with “linked arms.” Protestors inside the building “barricaded” doors with bike locks, chains, ladders, chairs, and tin foil and covered security cameras with tin foil. Protestors who were outside spray-painted on a window, “Our office now,” and chanted, “Palestine will be free, we will free Palestine.”

“We are appalled that our students chose to take this action, and we will work with law enforcement to ensure that they face the full consequences allowed by law,” said Dee Mostofi, Stanford spokesperson. “All arrested students will be immediately suspended and in case any of them are seniors, they will not be allowed to graduate.”

In a later statement, Stanford clarified that seniors caught up in this mayhem would not be allowed to graduate on June 16.

According to The Stanford Daily, pro-Hamas protestors had three demands for the University: to bring up the divestment bill submitted by Stanford Against Apartheid in Palestine to the next Board of Trustees meeting, with President Richard Saller's support on the bill; “disclose” finances, including endowment investments from the fiscal year 2022; and “drop” all disciplinary and criminal charges against pro-Hamas students.

The protestors broadcasted their demands, and the video was reposted on platform X.

Before being arrested, the students who occupied the president's office at Stanford University broadcasted their demands.



"First, we demand a divestment is put on the agenda of the board of trustees meeting on June 12th and 13th



Second, we demand that Stanford disclose their…

The group that orchestrated the protest, Stanford for Palestine, also said they wanted the University to cut off its financial relations with companies “that provide material and logistical support to Israel’s current military campaign.”

Mostofi said at the time the protestors’ actions are not acceptable at Stanford. At Stanford, students should be able to voice their opinions in a civilized way and have constructive arguments.

"We have consistently emphasized the need for constructive engagement and peaceful protest when there is a disagreement in views," Mostofi said. "This was not a peaceful protest, and actions such as what occurred this morning have no place at Stanford."

UPDATE: They've been slapped with felony burglary.

NEW: The 13 protestors who occupied Stanford President Saller's office have been charged with felony burglary.




