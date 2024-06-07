Number of Illegal Aliens From Far-Flung Nations Continues to Surge

A large number of Chinese, Jordanian, Turkish, and Mauritanian illegal aliens were encountered at the southern border in May, underscoring the global nature of the U.S. border crisis created by the policies of President Joe Biden and his administration, including impeached Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Advertisement

Around 3,500 Chinese illegal aliens, as well as hundreds more from other far-flung countries, were caught by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in May, according to Fox News. Ninety-eight percent were encountered in the San Diego sector, now seen as a "top-border crossing point" after states such as Texas took action to secure the international border as best they could without federal support — and despite lawsuits filed by the Biden DOJ seeking to prevent their security efforts.

“In the San Diego sector, there were over 770 Jordanian, more than 670 Turkish, and over 500 Mauritanian nationals recorded crossing illegally in the sector in May,” Fox News reported.

The number of Chinese illegal aliens encountered in the U.S. has been increasing since 2021, according to Fox News. In all of 2022, 1,970 Chinese illegal aliens were encountered; by 2023, the number had increased to 24,000 encounters, and in 2024, 24,200 have already been encountered so far.

Overall, some 118,000 illegal aliens unlawfully crossed into the U.S. and were apprehended by Border Patrol in May, according to Fox News. Around 6,300 of those caught claimed to be “special interest aliens,” coming to the U.S. to escape national security concerns in their country and take advantage of Biden's open-border policies.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said some illegal aliens crossing the southern border “try to game” the U.S. asylum system, which is a phenomenon obvious to anyone who's watched the border crisis explode. Despite his admission that illegal aliens are taking advantage of Biden's lax border policies, Mayorkas continually refuses to stop the abuse.

Legislation from House Republicans seeking to remedy President Biden's errors—reimplementing the Trump-era policies the president gutted starting on day one of his administration to limit asylum claims and reinstate deterrent policies—has been rejected by Senate Democrats and the Biden administration, which have shown themselves to prefer chaos and lawlessness at the border.