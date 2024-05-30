Here's Why This Senate Republican Is Calling for a $55 Billion Defense Investment

A Senate Republican has called for a $55 billion "generational" investment in defense spending to help the U.S prevent another world war.

On Wednesday, Mississippi Republican Sen. Roger Wicker wrote an op-ed for The New York Times voicing his concerns about the U.S. military, calling for a “significant” investment in military spending in order to prevent a "global" war.

“When America’s senior military leaders testify before my colleagues and me on the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee behind closed doors, they have said that we face some of the most dangerous global threat environments since World War II,” Wicker wrote. “It is far past time to rebuild America’s military. We can avoid war by preparing for it.”

“When it comes to national defense,” Pres. George H.W. Bush said, “finishing second means finishing last.”



Wicker, ranking member of the Senate Armed Services, announced in his op-ed that he is going to publish a plan this week outlining why and how the U.S. should spend the $55 billion investment.

“We have been living off the Reagan military buildup for too long; it is time for updates and upgrades,” Wicker wrote.

In addition, Wicker wrote that the plan was aimed at the 2025 fiscal year and proposed to increase military spending from a “projected” 2.9 percent of our national gross domestic product to 5 percent over the next “five to seven years.” The plan also proposes to grow the number of U.S. Navy ships to 357 by the end of 2035 and produce 340 additional fighter jets for the Air Force fleet in five years. Wicker explained that the plan would, “replenish the Air Force tanker and training fleets, accelerate the modernization of the Army and Marine Corps,” and invest in “logistics and munitions.”

The Russia-Ukraine war and China’s military investments are two major reasons why the U.S. should invest in its defense spending, the senator noted, adding that China, Russia, and Iran’s collaborations with each other has made the idea of a global war possible.

“Worse yet, these governments are materially helping one another, cooperating in new ways to prevent an American-led 21st century,” Wicker wrote. “Iran has provided Russia with battlefield drones, and China is sending technical and logistical help to aid Mr. Putin’s war.”

Wicker also told The Associated Press that his proposal will most likely be met with some opposition from lawmakers who support reducing defense spending overall, according to The Hill.

“We need to begin a national conversation today on how we achieve a peaceful, prosperous and American-led 21st century,” Wicker wrote. “The first step is a generational investment in the U.S. military.”