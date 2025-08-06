Warren: Mamdani's Agenda Is Our Party's Message, You Know

In case you missed it earlier in the week, left-wing Sen. Elizabeth Warren appeared alongside Zohran Mamdani, the Communist running for mayor of New York City. The pair are a natural match, as each politician resides on the Socialist-to-Communist spectrum, and each has engaged in racial fabulism and manipulation for personal and professional benefit. Warren -- who recently face-planted when asked about her role in covering up Joe Biden's decline during a friendly podcast interview -- is a big fan of her party's nominee to run the Big Apple heaping praise on his leftist agenda. As other Democrats from New York and elsewhere agonize over how much to embrace, ignore, or criticize Mamdani's extremism, Warren declared that his agenda is synonymous with the Democratic Party's message. 'We are him,' she effectively said. I'd imagine that national Republicans are very pleased with Warren's framing:

“We are the Republican Party and we approve this message” https://t.co/KfxdNFYxZ4 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 4, 2025



Incidentally, this is the sort of Mamdani-backed experimentation she's enthused by in the government-run grocery store realm:

BREAKING: City-funded grocery store trial in Kansas City has already failed. Shelves are completely empty, food rotten, theft. pic.twitter.com/UWlFZDkcYM — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 23, 2025



Mamdani's radicalism is, evidently, not a bridge too far for New York City Democratic primary voters, but a number of polls show a majority of the city's electorate want someone other than him to win. Whether a necessary consolidation among the other candidates is realistic, and who the best one-on-one shot against Mamdani would hypothetically be, is another story. Mamdani denies he's a Communist, even though he is one, and he now says he's against defunding the police -- despite his many, many public and specific calls to do so. His history of loathing law enforcement is indisputable. For the next few months, he's telling voters to ignore his many statements that contradict his current claimed stance. And as Democrats cast about for an identity and leadership, they face an angry and dissatisfied base who may be more than willing to embrace far-left candidates who scratch certain itches. In this sort of disgruntled and discontented environment, figures like Mamdani are becoming the face of the party, boosted by people like Warren. And the discontentment is real:

Many Democrats see their political party as “weak” or “ineffective,” according to a poll that finds considerable pessimism within Democratic ranks...nearly nine months after Republican Donald Trump won a second presidential term, Democrats appear to be harboring more resentment about the state of their party than do Republicans. Democrats were likelier to describe their own party negatively than Republicans...Overall, roughly one-third of Democrats described their party negatively in the open-ended question. About 15% described it using words like “weak,” or “apathetic,” while an additional 10% believe it is broadly “ineffective” or “disorganized.” Only about 2 in 10 Democrats described their party positively...

Although it's very early to draw any major conclusions, and the state of the US economy and overall opinion one year from now will be much more telling, there are signs that 2026 isn't yet emerging as a likely 'blue wave' year. Some Democrats are admitting as much at this juncture:

Many Democrats are betting on a blue wave next year to help them regain favor with disenchanted voters and claw back some control in Washington — but several key indicators are turning into warning signs instead. Recent polling shows Democrats are still struggling to regain their footing with voters who lurched right in 2024, and that’s compounded by growing gaps in fundraising, an increasing number of messy primaries and a congressional map that Republicans are redrawing to make it harder for Democrats to win...“I don’t see a blue wave,” said Matt Taglia, the senior director of Emerson College polling, a non-partisan group that routinely administers political opinion surveys. “It’s more like a blue trickle.” ... Some Democrats acknowledge the party doesn’t yet have the momentum it needs to gin up a blue wave, but they say they’re confident it’ll come by early 2026.

The Politico story lists four "headwinds" Democrats are still battling: Lackluster polling, a growing money gap, messy internal primaries, and GOP redistricting plans. I'd add another -- policy extremism and general insanity as a turnoff to normie voters. Speaking of which, one of the central political cases Team Blue intends to prosecute against Republicans is over the 'Big Beautiful Bill,' core elements of which are actually quite popular, per fresh polling:

New polling shows the central pillar of the 'Big Beautiful Bill' -- permanently extending the 2017 tax cuts and stopping an automatic and gigantic across-the-board tax hike -- is very popular.



Approximately 2/3 of voters (65 percent) support it.https://t.co/YL5et6eI4t — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 5, 2025

New data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce found that American voters favor the pro-growth tax provisions affecting businesses within the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) signed by President Donald Trump. In a memo to Chamber members that was viewed exclusively by FOX Business, the organization said that Americans are supportive of specific pro-business tax policies in the new law despite polling data showing opposition to the overall legislation..."It's not just the no-tax on tips, or the tax relief for Social Security. The pro-growth, pro-business provisions of the bill are also incredibly popular." ... The Chamber found in its non-probability based polling that a little more than two-thirds of respondents, or 67%, favored the permanent restoration of business deductions for research and development. The OBBBA also made permanent the full expensing of businesses' capital investments, such as on machinery, equipment and technology, which 62% of respondents said they favored. Another provision that permanently extended the business interest deduction was backed by 64% of voters...The Chamber's memo noted its polling found that nearly two-thirds of voters, or 65%, were in support of permanently extending the 2017 tax cuts that were set to expire at the end of this year and would've triggered the largest automatic tax hike in U.S. history.

Every single Democrat in Congress effectively voted to impose automatic, crushing, record-setting tax increases on every income group in the country at the end of the year, including businesses of all sizes. And while this may be a popular approach among astroturf leftists who organize angry outbursts at Congressional town hall meetings, I'm not sure normal voters will agree with these shouters:

Rep Mike Flood: If you are able to work, you have to work to get free healthcare.



Crowd: "Booooo"



Rep. Mike Flood: Do you think people who can work and refuse to work should get free healthcare?



Crowd: "Yessssss"pic.twitter.com/8A2dn5M1Hs — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 4, 2025



I'll leave you with this story about another leading voice of the Democratic Party as the opposition marches inexorably leftward. She talks a lot about ethics and transparency and good governance. It's unclear if she actually believes in living out those values:

NEW: The House Ethics Committee has rebuked @AOC for simultaneously claiming her longtime partner, Riley Roberts, is and isn't her "spouse."



This has allowed AOC to grant her "spouse" special perks and freebies while also shielding his financial affairs from the public.



🧵 pic.twitter.com/77SEEXBRSh — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) August 4, 2025

