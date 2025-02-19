Outrageous: Leftists Sink to New Lows to Protect Illegal Immigrant Criminals

I thought the claim was that the feds -- at the direction of the Trump administration -- were letting allegedly crooked Mayor Eric Adams off the hook in order to prevent this sort of thing from happening. "A pair of reputed migrant gangbangers were nabbed in a drug raid at a Queens auto shop — only to be cut loose without bail after prosecutors reduced the charges," the New York Post reports. For the life of me, I do not understand why anyone defends this madness. These men are illegal immigrants, reportedly with ties to the dangerous Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua. They were caught up in a police raid and arrested for crimes. Not only were they not handed over to federal authorities for deportation (New York's deranged policies forbid this common-sense step), but soft-on-crime prosecutors reduced charges, allowing both men to walk. When you see criminal migrants get violent and do things like assault police officers, it's because they have been conditioned to feel invincible and unaccountable in New York City.

Get nabbed committing crimes, while tied to a known international gang, and in the United States illegally? You're fine. We'll minimize the charges, and don't you worry, we promise not to tell the feds. It's mind-boggling, and it's been the status quo for years. A Republican Congresswoman representing part of the city is disgusted anew:

Another example of New York Democrats protecting foreign gangs operating in our city. https://t.co/j9o4d4FHkP — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) February 19, 2025



That isn't hyperbolic or partisan framing. The policies of New York's ruling party actively protect foreign gang members and illegal immigrants victimizing New Yorkers. That's reality. A more heartening reality is that the plummeting illegal border encounters and 'known got-away' statistics at the Southern boundary are starting to put the illegal immigration facilitation cottage out of business:

.@BillMelugin_: In San Diego, a "NGO says its shelter has had not a single migrant walk through its doors since President Trump took office. They're now closing that shelter down." pic.twitter.com/Vi139SPYcx — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 17, 2025



Increased actions, and optics, like this (even in some of the most enforcement-hostile jurisdictions) are clearly serving as deterrents:

For more info on ICE Air, visit https://t.co/dshkGbtHZe. pic.twitter.com/VD0GwSp8jO — ICE Seattle (@EROSeattle) February 18, 2025



It's incredible that these officers are doing their work despite active opposition from local politicians and those politicians' fellow hardcore ideologues in the 'news' media:

NEW: The Seattle Times published an article on how to interfere with ICE raids. As usual, the story doesn’t point out the rapists and other felons being arrested for deportation. https://t.co/vm1vuByHbz — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 12, 2025

The Seattle Times published a Tri-City Herald piece that reads like an activist manual for obstructing ICE operations in Washington. Rather than expose the serious crimes committed by illegal immigrants who have repeatedly defied U.S. law, the papers amplify the voices of those working to make ICE’s job harder...Among the recent arrests ICE made in Washington was a 47-year-old Mexican citizen charged with lewd acts with a child under 14 and sexual battery. Another was a 51-year-old Guatemalan convicted of disorderly conduct and assault. He had been previously removed twice to his home country. These aren’t innocent people simply looking for a better life — they are repeat offenders with serious criminal histories who pose a direct threat to public safety...But that doesn’t matter to groups like the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network (WAISN), which The Seattle Times and The Tri-City Herald give an uncritical platform. WAISN, along with other radical groups, provides step-by-step instructions on how to interfere with ICE operations, including filming officers and instructing people not to cooperate. The message? Helping deport criminals is bad; helping criminals avoid consequences is good...What’s worse is that the media isn’t just reporting on these activists — it’s amplifying and legitimizing them. The article tells bystanders to actively question ICE agents in the middle of a raid, while taking notes on the agent’s identities and the cars, with license plates, they’re driving...Nowhere in the articles is there an acknowledgment that ICE’s work actually protects law-abiding people, including legal immigrants. Nowhere is there an admission that the people ICE arrests often have long rap sheets, multiple deportations and a demonstrated disregard for the law. Instead, the paper plays into the tired narrative that any immigration enforcement is inherently cruel. This isn’t journalism; it’s activism.

