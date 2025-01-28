The Drama Over Thom Tillis' Antics Over Pete Hegseth's Confirmation Vote Just Got...
Tipsheet

Homan Demands Apology From Illinois Governor For Spreading 'Lie' About ICE Agents

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 28, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

Border czar Tom Homan demanded an apology from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Public School CEO Pedro Martinez after they falsely claimed ICE agents came to an elementary school to detain illegal immigrant children. 

In reality, two Secret Service agents, who had clearly identified themselves, had gone to the school looking into a threat made on TikTok. Martinez then went on MSNBC to claim they were ICE agents.

“Our staff followed the protocols, we were very clear with them, with our principals and security guards, and any front office staff to make sure they know that we are not to share any information with the immigration department or ICE,” he said. 

Pritzker helped to spread the false claim on X, which has been hit with a Community Note. 

Homan argued an apology to ICE needs to be made.

“Pedro Martinez lied. He lied to the city of Chicago cuz he knew they were Secret Service agents, because I talked to people involved. They left their credentials. He knew exactly who was there. So he lied. Again, sowing fear in the immigrant community," Homan said on Fox News. 

“Governor Pritzker, rather than calling ICE and asking ‘did this happen,’ he goes on social media and terrifies elementary schools [saying] ICE agents are walking in there. He accuses me of terrifying the community—no, he terrified the community, he terrified the children,” Homan continued.

He pointed out ICE is in fact saving children from sexual predators, having arrested nine the day prior. 

"Pritzker needs to give ICE an apology," he added, noting children shouldn't fear ICE agents walking through their school to arrest them. 

Tags: ILLINOIS ICE

