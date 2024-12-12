BREAKING: DOJ Inspector General Reveals Details About FBI Informants and January 6
CNN Reveals a Predictable Issue Regarding Those Who Think Healthcare CEO Killer Is...
ProPublica Whiffs on a Pretty Big Story About Pete Hegseth
Support for Mass Deportations Is Quite Healthy In a State That's *Not* Trump...
Time Magazine's Person of the Year Is Going to Make Libs Seethe
Here's Who Trump Reportedly Invited to His Inauguration
Trump Announces New Role for Kari Lake
VIP
More Than Half of Voters Use This Word to Describe How They Feel...
Biden Announces Largest Single-Day Act of Clemency in Modern History
UK Announces Major Decision Regarding Puberty Blockers for Minors
Defense Department Is Combating 'Climate Change As a Security Concern for Africans'
Did Washington State Come Up With a Solution for Transgender Athletes?
Revealed: British Pollster Who Nailed the US Election Explains How Her Team Did...
You Won't Believe Who Received the Reagan 'Peace Through Strength' Award
Tipsheet

Based John Fetterman Strikes Again -- and Again

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  December 12, 2024 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Watching my social media timelines fill up with people celebrating or offering justifications on behalf of the accused murderer of a health insurance executive, I've grown disgusted.  Some of these reactions are rooted in genuinely evil Communist ideology.  Some of them are more about sexually thirsting after the alleged shooter.  Regardless, it's appalling.  Civil societies don't settle disagreements and grievances with violence, and the only morally-correct response to a cold-blooded, premeditated murder is revulsion and condemnation.  

Advertisement

I said as much on my radio show this week, venting about social media's festival of enthusiasm for the disturbed man who authorities say pulled the trigger:


Democratic Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman evidently agrees with me, saying so bluntly to reporters (language warning):

He’s the asshole that’s going to die in prison. Congratulations if you want to celebrate that. A sewer is going to sewer. That's what social media is about this. And I don't know why the media wants to turn that into a story, just with these trolls saying these kinds of things anonymously like that. I don't know why that's news. Remember, he has two children that are going to grow up without their father… It's vile. And if you've gunned someone down that you don't happen to agree with their views or the business that they're in, hey, you know, I'm next, they're next, he's next, she's next.”

Compare that clarity with this garbage from his colleague, Elizabeth Warren.  Maybe there's a reason she notably under-performed even the weak and unappealing Kamala Harris in Massachusetts: 

Recommended

BREAKING: DOJ Inspector General Reveals Details About FBI Informants and January 6 Katie Pavlich
Advertisement


Charles Cooke tees off on Warren, and lauds Fetterman, here.  I'll also note that Bernie Sanders exploited the occasion of this horrifying murder to attack the healthcare industry and push for Socialized healthcare.  Setting aside the merits of his arguments for that system (which I strongly reject), it's ghoulish to use this slaying to advance your agenda, almost as if the killer is a conduit for your goals.  If some nutcase blew up an abortion clinic and killed some abortion workers, would anyone accept the takeaway from pro-life politicians being, 'this is why we need to ban abortions'?  Back to Fetterman.  He also posted his strong endorsement of Rep. Elise Stefani to serve as the US ambassador to the United Nations:

Advertisement

Holding the UN accountable for its depravity is a worthy goal, as is permanently defunding UNRWA, precisely for the reason he states.  There's even more evidence of it now:

The refugee agency, known as UNRWA, operated schools across Gaza before they were shuttered in the wake of Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel and the ensuing war. The agency, which employs roughly 13,000 people, including thousands in the schools, has a duty to maintain the neutrality of its facilities in the conflict zones in which it operates, including by keeping militants off its premises and payrolls. But interviews and an analysis of the records shared with The Times by the Israeli military and foreign ministry indicate that Mr. al-Khatib was one of at least 24 people employed by UNRWA — in 24 different schools — who were members of Hamas or Islamic Jihad, another militant group. Before the war, the agency was responsible for a total of 288 schools, housed in 200 different building compounds, in Gaza. A majority were top administrators at the schools — principals or deputy principals — and the rest were school counselors and teachers, the documents say. Almost all of the Hamas-linked educators, according to the records, were fighters in the Qassam Brigades.

I'll leave you with a reminder that despite Fetterman's welcome and refreshing willingness to buck his party's "progressive" base in some key areas, he has not suddenly become a conservative:

Advertisement
Tags: CRIME ELIZABETH WARREN JOHN FETTERMAN ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: DOJ Inspector General Reveals Details About FBI Informants and January 6 Katie Pavlich
Tactics, Techniques and Procedures to Keep Deep State Bureaucrats From Obstructing Donald Trump’s Agenda Kurt Schlichter
Revealed: British Pollster Who Nailed the US Election Explains How Her Team Did It Guy Benson
Kill Obamacare, Not CEOs Ann Coulter
Watch Kellyanne Conway Slap Down Publisher of Anti-Trump Rag Matt Vespa
UK Announces Major Decision Regarding Puberty Blockers for Minors Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: DOJ Inspector General Reveals Details About FBI Informants and January 6 Katie Pavlich
Advertisement