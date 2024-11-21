The System Finally Worked for Laken Riley -- Long After Her Entirely Avoidable Murder

As we covered yesterday, the illegal immigrant who murdered nursing student Laken Riley has at last been convicted of that heinous crime. A judge found him guilty, across the board. He will go away for a very long time. The verdict, while clearly supported by the evidence and absolutely essential for the cause of justice, represents the first time in this horrific saga that the system didn't fail the victim. And that modicum of 'success' comes far, far too late. Listen to Riley's mother weep as the word 'guilty' echoes through the courtroom, over and over. Ten counts, ten convictions:

Ibarra is perhaps the most recognizable and contemptible face of illegal immigrant crime in America, although others are in contention for that title. Fox correspondent Bill Melugin -- who has been the country's preeminent broadcast journalist in covering the border crisis -- points out that Laken Riley was repeatedly failed by her government. She went out for a jog on a college campus one day, and never returned. She fought for her life, for approximately 18 minutes, but was brutalized and killed out by a dangerous person with absolutely no right to be in the country:

We've previously outlined the cascade of "progressive" failures that led to this blood-curdling outcome. The murderer entered the US illegally in 2022. He was "vetted" and released. He traveled to New York, where he committed additional crimes. That 'sanctuary' jurisdiction released him, refusing to cooperate with federal authorities who might have removed him from the country. After staying at a taxpayer-funded hotel in Manhattan, according to testimony, he was flown at taxpayer expense to Georgia, where he ended up in yet another 'sanctuary' jurisdiction:

A "humanitarian flight." This man allegedly committed more crimes in Georgia, with impunity, and was allowed to walk free up until the moment he decided to rape Laken Riley. He took her life. It is an infuriating outrage that this could have been allowed to happen. The politicians responsible for open border policies, and sanctuary policies, and soft-on-crime policies share responsibility for this senseless death. Remember, after Riley was murdered, the President of the United States had to be heckled into even mentioning her name, which he butchered. Then he ended up backtracking and groveling after calling her accused (now confirmed) killer 'illegal.' And a local official popped off about how the real problem in all of this was the 'bigoted' and 'hateful' community response to the slaying:

None of this needed to happen. None of this should have happened. Laken Riley's killer should never have been allowed into the United States. He never should have been released into the United States. He never should have received taxpayer-furnished housing or transportation. He never should have been permitted to commit crimes inside the United States with no consequences. He never should have been shielded from ICE and the possibility of deportation by 'sanctuary' policies and politicians. He never should have had the opportunity to travel to Georgia. And he shouldn't have been free to wreak violence on an innocent young American woman. Up until the judge said the word "guilty" on count one, the system had failed this deceased young woman -- and her family and friends -- at every turn. It's a disgrace. Despite the maddeningly avoidable and appalling way in which she left this earth, may Laken Riley rest in peace. And despite being put through hell, may her family find peace and closure.

The next administration has an essential job to do, and a mandate to do it. This cannot stand, and cannot be allowed to happen again:

Here's a rational starting point, amid a sea of irrationality over the last four years: