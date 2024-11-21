Wray and Mayorkas Were Set to Testify Today. They Didn't Show Up.
Gaetz: There Were Four Republican Senators Who Were Dead Set Against Me
Matt Gaetz Withdraws From Attorney General Nomination
Homan Says They'll 'Absolutely' Use Land Texas Offered for Deportation Operation
For the First Time in State History, California Voters Say No to Another...
Breaking: ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant
Begich Flips Alaska's Lone House Seat for Republicans
VIP
It's Hard to Believe the US Needs Legislation This GOP Senator Just Introduced,...
FEMA Director Denies, Denies, Denies
VIP
Gun Ownership Is Growing Among This Group of Americans
We’ve Got an Update on Jussie Smollett…and You’re Not Going to Like It
Here’s How Many FCC Complaints Were Filed After Kamala Harris’ 'SNL' Appearance
By the Numbers: Trump's Extraordinary Gains Among Latinos, From Texas to...California?
John Oliver Defended Transgender Athletes Competing in Women’s Sports. JK Rowling Responde...
Tipsheet

The System Finally Worked for Laken Riley -- Long After Her Entirely Avoidable Murder

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  November 21, 2024 2:05 PM
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

As we covered yesterday, the illegal immigrant who murdered nursing student Laken Riley has at last been convicted of that heinous crime.  A judge found him guilty, across the board.  He will go away for a very long time.  The verdict, while clearly supported by the evidence and absolutely essential for the cause of justice, represents the first time in this horrific saga that the system didn't fail the victim.  And that modicum of 'success' comes far, far too late.  Listen to Riley's mother weep as the word 'guilty' echoes through the courtroom, over and over.  Ten counts, ten convictions:

Advertisement


Ibarra is perhaps the most recognizable and contemptible face of illegal immigrant crime in America, although others are in contention for that title.  Fox correspondent Bill Melugin -- who has been the country's preeminent broadcast journalist in covering the border crisis -- points out that Laken Riley was repeatedly failed by her government.  She went out for a jog on a college campus one day, and never returned.  She fought for her life, for approximately 18 minutes, but was brutalized and killed out by a dangerous person with absolutely no right to be in the country:


We've previously outlined the cascade of "progressive" failures that led to this blood-curdling outcome.  The murderer entered the US illegally in 2022.  He was "vetted" and released.  He traveled to New York, where he committed additional crimes.  That 'sanctuary' jurisdiction released him, refusing to cooperate with federal authorities who might have removed him from the country.  After staying at a taxpayer-funded hotel in Manhattan, according to testimony, he was flown at taxpayer expense to Georgia, where he ended up in yet another 'sanctuary' jurisdiction:  

Recommended

FEMA Director Denies, Denies, Denies Mia Cathell
Advertisement


A "humanitarian flight."  This man allegedly committed more crimes in Georgia, with impunity, and was allowed to walk free up until the moment he decided to rape Laken Riley.  He took her life.  It is an infuriating outrage that this could have been allowed to happen.  The politicians responsible for open border policies, and sanctuary policies, and soft-on-crime policies share responsibility for this senseless death.  Remember, after Riley was murdered, the President of the United States had to be heckled into even mentioning her name, which he butchered.  Then he ended up backtracking and groveling after calling her accused (now confirmed) killer 'illegal.'  And a local official popped off about how the real problem in all of this was the 'bigoted' and 'hateful' community response to the slaying:

Advertisement


None of this needed to happen.  None of this should have happened.  Laken Riley's killer should never have been allowed into the United States.  He never should have been released into the United States.  He never should have received taxpayer-furnished housing or transportation.  He never should have been permitted to commit crimes inside the United States with no consequences.  He never should have been shielded from ICE and the possibility of deportation by 'sanctuary' policies and politicians.  He never should have had the opportunity to travel to Georgia.  And he shouldn't have been free to wreak violence on an innocent young American woman.  Up until the judge said the word "guilty" on count one, the system had failed this deceased young woman -- and her family and friends -- at every turn. It's a disgrace.  Despite the maddeningly avoidable and appalling way in which she left this earth, may Laken Riley rest in peace.  And despite being put through hell, may her family find peace and closure.  

The next administration has an essential job to do, and a mandate to do it.  This cannot stand, and cannot be allowed to happen again:

Advertisement


Here's a rational starting point, amid a sea of irrationality over the last four years:

Tags: CRIME BORDER CRISIS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SANCTUARY CITIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FEMA Director Denies, Denies, Denies Mia Cathell
Gaetz: There Were Four Republican Senators Who Were Dead Set Against Me Matt Vespa
Matt Gaetz Withdraws From Attorney General Nomination Matt Vespa
Why Again Do We Still Have a Special Relationship With the Tyrannical UK? Kurt Schlichter
The Enemy of My Enemy Is RFK Ann Coulter
Wray and Mayorkas Were Set to Testify Today. They Didn't Show Up. Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
FEMA Director Denies, Denies, Denies Mia Cathell
Advertisement