Rashida Tlaib Is Very Upset That Israel Took Out Some Top Terrorists

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  September 30, 2024 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Hussein Malla

Dishonest and anti-Semitic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), whose bigotry recently extended to the Democratic Attorney General of her state, is furious.  She's furious because Israel has been dismantling Iran's Jew-hating, American-murdering terrorist organization, Hezbollah.  Not only did the Israelis pull off one of the most brilliant and extraordinary espionage feats of all time -- selling explosives-laden pagers and radios to Hezbollah, allowing them to maim or kill thousands of terrorist rank-and-file in a micro-targeted two-step -- they've exploited the resulting chaos and panic to decapitate the entirety of the group's evil, bloodthirsty leadership.  They reportedly even used Prime Minister Netanyahu's UN trip as a "diversion" to lull terror leaders into a false sense of security. This is simply incredible work:

Hezbollah's victims of oppression, violence and mayhem in the Middle East are openly and publicly celebrating.  Terrorism supporters, however, are in mourning:


This was a scene from a city in Michigan which a Wall Street Journal op/ed dubbed America's 'Jihad Capital,' outraging Democrats.  It's the same town where "death to America" was chanted in the streets in recent months.  Do any of those politicians have a thing to say about this?


Remember, Hezbollah is a US-designated terrorist organization with the blood of many Americans on its hands, which recently murdered 12 children in one of its thousands of indiscriminate missile and rocket attacks against Israel. Mourning the deaths of its leaders is a real statement. Whitewashing his evil, as many in the Western press have done, is an appalling choice. The pro-terrorism lowlifes are also angry:

And they're not hiding it:


A lot of people took great offense at a political cartoon depicting a Hezbollah pager exploding on Tlaib's desk, following that Israeli operation. She followed up on that by seething that Hezbollah's chief terrorist was killed. How interesting. Meanwhile, this is how an allied, anti-terrorist country's leader should react to all the recent developments (this man is on track to become Canada's next Prime Minister):


By contrast, successful anti-terrorism actions against a group that has killed scores of Americans should not 'deepen tensions' with the ally who's done our country and the world a disservice: 

Fortunately, the Israelis are continuing to tune out all the noise from their haters, and other partisans, and doing what must be done to protect their people -- while also ridding the world of violent terrorists.  They just keep taking out the trash:


I'll leave you with an insightful essay from Jared Kushner, on what this moment means as an opportunity for the world:

September 27th is the most important day in the Middle East since the Abraham Accords breakthrough. I have spent countless hours studying Hezbollah and there is not an expert on earth who thought that what Israel has done to decapitate and degrade them was possible. This is significant because Iran is now fully exposed. The reason why their nuclear facilities have not been destroyed, despite weak air defense systems, is because Hezbollah has been a loaded gun pointed at Israel. Iran spent the last forty years building this capability as its deterrent...Israel now finds itself with the threat from Gaza mostly neutralized and the opportunity to neutralize Hezbollah in the north. It’s unfortunate how we got here but maybe there can be a silver lining in the end. Anyone who has been calling for a ceasefire in the North is wrong. There is no going back for Israel. They cannot afford now to not finish the job and completely dismantle the arsenal that has been aimed at them. They will never get another chance...After the brilliant, rapid-fire tactical successes of the pagers, radios, and targeting of leadership, Hezbollah’s massive weapon cache is unguarded and unmanned...

Most of Hezbollah fighters are hiding in their tunnels. Anyone still around was not important enough to carry a pager or be invited to a leadership meeting. Iran is reeling, as well, insecure and unsure how deeply its own intelligence has been penetrated. Failing to take full advantage of this opportunity to neutralize the threat is irresponsible. This is a moment to stand behind the peace-seeking nation of Israel and the large portion of the Lebanese who have been plagued by Hezbollah and who want to return to the times when their country was thriving, and Beirut a cosmopolitan city. The main issue between Lebanon and Israel is Iran; otherwise there is a lot of benefit for the people of both countries from working together. The right move now for America would be to tell Israel to finish the job. It’s long overdue. And it’s not only Israel’s fight. More than 40 years ago, Hezbollah killed 241 US military personnel, including 220 Marines. That remains the single deadliest day for the U.S. Marine Corps since the Battle of Iwo Jima. Later that same day, Hezbollah killed 58 French paratroopers. And now, over the past six weeks or so, Israel has eliminated as many terrorists on the US list of wanted terrorists as the US has done in the last 20 years.
I'll leave you with this:


People like Congresswoman Tlaib aren't livid with Hezbollah terrorists embeddign themselves near and among civilians, as Hamas does. They're not aghast at Hezbollah killing children. They're angry at Israel for killing those responsible for the terrorim and evil.

